Today's Heardle answer: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

A new day means an exciting new challenge for music nerds on Heardle. A spinoff of Wordle, Heardle is a musical puzzle that requires players to guess the names of popular songs. A total of six chances are provided, and the objective is to figure out the the song by listening to its intro. It’s important to note that the length of the played clip increases with every unsuccessful attempt.

The game, which was recently acquired by Spotify, is entertaining and helps relax your mind whilst also testing your knowledge of pop music. It was released in early 2022, and since then, has garnered massive popularity in different parts of the world.

Without further ado, read on to find out the clues and various interesting details regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Per the game’s official website, Heardle makes its daily picks from the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This might give contemporary music lovers a slight edge over casual listeners, but since most of the songs are widely popular or instantly recognizable classics, guessing might not be as difficult as you’d think.

With that said, here are some of the clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you figure out today’s Heardle song in case you’re struggling to recognize the track’s intro:

''This song was released in 2010 by an American artist. The title for this track is three words long. The artist's stage name is one word and contains a punctuation mark. This song is considered part of the pop-rock genre.''

If you still haven’t guessed it, then scroll down to find the correct answer.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Raise Your Glass by P!nk

More details about Raise Your Glass by P!nk

Raise Your Glass was released on October 5, 2010, as part of P!nk's acclaimed compilation album titled Greatest Hits... So Far!!!

The song begins with a catchy guitar riff reminiscent of the early 2000s alt-rock sound, before P!nk's fiery vocals take over. It blends elements of pop with rock music and fans of both genres would certainly love it. The acclaimed music video of the song depicts several gay marriages whilst P!nk performs the song. The idea for the music video was inspired by the singer's real-life experiences.

The song was a massive commercial success and also received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics praising its raw energy and party vibe. It is now regarded as one of P!nk's signature songs.

P!nk is a prominent pop singer who rose to fame with the release of her debut album, Can't Take Me Home. The album produced several hit singles, including There You Go and You Make Me Sick. Her sophomore album, Missundaztood, was a massive hit and is reportedly her most commercially successful album. It featured songs like Just Like a Pill and Get the Party Started. P!nk has influenced a number of contemporary pop stars, including Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, and Christina Aguilera.

