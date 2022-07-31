Today's Heardle answer: Sunday, July 31, 2022

Heardle, one of the most popular browser-based games, was released in early 2022 as a spinoff of Wordle. Music enthusiasts from around the world eagerly await the daily musical puzzles to test their knowledge.

The game requires players to guess a song by listening to its intro. With a total of six chances available, players need to figure out the song using as few attempts as possible. The length of the intro clip also increases with every unsuccessful attempt.

A complete stressbuster, Heardle can help relax your mind whilst also testing your listening skills and knowledge of music. Per the official website, the songs picked for the daily musical puzzles are among the most-streamed numbers from the previous decade.

Inevitably, this gives a slight edge to those who follow contemporary music and current pop culture trends. But since most songs are smash hits or instantly recognizable classics, one doesn’t need to be a pop music nerd to play the game.

With that said, take a look at some of the clues and various details regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, July 31, 2022

Without further ado, here are some of the clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you figure out the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge:

''The title for this track consists of two words and both start with the same letter. This song was included on the artist's second studio album. The artist's name also consists of two words, with the second word being an animal name. This song has been described as a mixture of pop, funk and pop rap.''

If you still haven’t guessed the name of the song, scroll down to find the answer.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Say So by Doja Cat.

More details about Say So by Doja Cat

Say So was released on January 17, 2020, as part of Doja Cat's hit second album, Hot Pink. The song begins with a Nile Rodgers-esque funk guitar riff before Doja Cat's vocals take over. The song combines elements of hip-hop, pop, 70s funk and disco. It's a romantic song that describes the feeling of flirting.

The song is written by Cat along with Lydia Asrat and producer Dr. Luke. It was a massive commercial success and also received high praise from contemporary music critics, many of whom rated it as one of the best songs of the year.

Doja Cat is a hip-hop artist who began her career by putting out music on SoundCloud. She became an internet phenomenon in 2018 with the release of her smash hit single Mooo!, which is now regarded as one of her signature tracks.

The following year, she released her second album, Hot Pink, which received widespread critical acclaim and was also a massive commercial success. She's received high praise from critics for her distinctive rapping abilities and unique voice. Some of her hit songs include Say So, Mooo!, Need to Know, Kiss Me More, and many more.

