Today's Heardle answer: Friday, July 29, 2022

Heardle is a browser-based game that has garnered massive popularity among music enthusiasts around the world. A spinoff of Wordle, it is a guessing game that tests the music lover's knowledge of classics and contemporary hits. The musical puzzle requires players to guess a song by listening to its intro.

Players are given a total of six chances, and the objective is to crack the puzzle using as few attempts as possible. The length of the clip increases with every unsuccessful attempt. While some people are able to guess the song within the given attempts, there are others who need a little help.

So, here are some of the clues and details regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, July 29, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the songs featured in the daily challenges are picked from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade. Naturally, this gives a bit of an advantage to those who follow contemporary pop musicians and current pop culture trends.

However, as most of the songs featured in the puzzle are smash hits or classics, casual listeners can also give it a shot as it isn't that difficult to make the right guess. The game targets music enthusiasts and also helps improve a person's knowledge of pop music and listening skills. Additionally, it can be played by anyone just to help relax their minds.

While trying to guess a song, listen to the intro carefully, multiple times. If the song sounds familiar but you can't recall the title, type the artist or band's name and it might show the name of the song. Another way to make the game even more entertaining is by having a friend or a family member with you while you crack the puzzle.

Without further ado, take a look at the clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you figure out today's Heardle song:

Clue 1: Released in 2015

Clue 2: Pop rock

Clue 3: Single by Elle King

Clue 4: Three words

Clue 5: From the album Love Stuff

Clue 6: [blank] and Oh’s

The clues seem fairly simple and straightforward. However, if you're still unable to figure it out, scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Ex's and Oh's by Elle King.

More details about Ex's and Oh's by Elle King

Ex's and Oh's was released on September 23, 2014 as part of Elle King's hit debut album, Love Stuff. It has a pop-rock vibe and fans of both genres will find the song catchy and fun to listen to. The song has a memorable intro with a catchy bassline that repeats throughout the verse. It was a massive commercial success and also received high praise from critics.

Elle King is a noted singer-songwriter who rose to fame in the mid-2010s. Her music blends elements of rock, pop, and country, among various other genres. Over the years, she's churned out a number of memorable songs, including Ex's and Oh's, Under the Influence and America's Sweetheart, among others.

King has received widespread critical acclaim for her work and has been nominated for Grammys four times in her career. She's also appeared in quite a few films like The Benchwarmers, Wild Cherry, to name a few.

