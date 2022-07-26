Today's Heardle answer: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Heardle is a popular browser-based game enjoyed by thousands of music lovers every day. It requires players to listen to a song's intro and guess its title.

Players are given six chances to crack the puzzle. They must try to guess the name of the song using as few attempts as possible. The length of the intro increases with every wrong guess that players make.

Read on for clues and details about the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

cosmic @fairievbes



#151



🟩



spotify.com/heardle it’s the first one in a while that i actually knew (eventually) so i’m taking it as a win #Heardle #151 it’s the first one in a while that i actually knew (eventually) so i’m taking it as a win #Heardle #151🔊⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩spotify.com/heardle

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs featured in the daily puzzle are among the most streamed tracks of the last decade. Even though contemporary music enthusiasts will have an advantage in the game, casual listeners will also enjoy it since most of the songs are popular.

Without further ado, here's a look at some of the clues shared by Forbes that can help you figure out the answer to today’s Heardle challenge:

''This song is in the hard rock and post-punk genres. It was released in 1982. It reached number 36 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and (a few years later) number six on the U.K. singles chart. The music video for this song caused some controversy, as some of the extras appeared to make Nazi salutes (though the director said this was not the intention).''

If you still haven’t guessed the name of the song, scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is White Wedding Pt. 1 by Billy Idol.

More details about White Wedding Pt. 1 by Billy Idol

Billy Idol's White Wedding was released on October 23, 1982, as part of his hit debut album, Billy Idol.

The song begins in a classic '80s rock style, with palm muting followed by a catchy riff played on an electric guitar. It has an overall cheerful vibe. The guitar work is quite intricate, and the track has a number of memorable licks and chord patterns that give it a distinctive feel.

White Wedding was a massive commercial and critical success. It is considered one of Billy Idol's most recognizable songs. The music video, directed by David Mallet, is also widely popular.

Billy Idol began his career in the music industry in late 1976. He was a guitarist for a punk rock band named Chelsea.

Billy rose to fame after he left the group to form another band called Generation X. He later established a career as a solo artist and churned out several hit singles like White Wedding, Dancing With Myself, Eyes Without A Face and many more. His music is deeply rooted in punk rock.

Billy has earned high praise from critics for his vocal range and is often regarded as one of the greatest singers in the history of rock music. He released a new EP called The Roadside in September last year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far