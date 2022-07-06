Today's Heardle Answer: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Heardle is a browser-based game that is similar to Wordle but has a musical twist. It has soared in popularity ever since its release in early 2022.

Heardle requires players to guess a song by listening to its intro. Players are given a total of six chances, and the objective is to figure out the song using the least number of attempts. The length of the song also increases with every failed attempt.

With that said, here are some of the clues and details about the song featured in today's daily challenge.

Heardle clues and answer for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the songs featured in the daily challenge are chosen from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade. This means those who follow contemporary artists might have a slight edge in the game. However, since most of the songs are quite popular, it's not that hard for anyone to guess them.

Here are some of the clues shared by Spiel Times that can help you make the right guess in today's challenge:

''This is the debut single of an American actress and singer known for her hits like Let’s Get Loud and On the Floor. The song was released on May 4, 1999 as the lead single from her debut studio album called On the 6. It is the opening number to her Las Vegas residency show. The song has the notable lyrics: “And if somehow you knew that your love would be untrue, would you lie to me? And call me baby?”

If you still haven't figured it out, scroll down to find the answer.

The right answer to today's daily Heardle challenge is If You Had My Love by Jennifer Lopez.

More details about If You Had My Love by Jennifer Lopez

If You Had My Love, was released on May 4, 1999, as part of Jennifer Lopez's hit debut album, On the 6.

The song begins with a soothing acoustic guitar intro. It has a classic late '90s-early noughties vibe that fans of the era love.

If You Had My Love received instant critical acclaim, with many praising its groove and tone. It was also a massive commercial success and helped launch Lopez's musical career.

Lopez rose to fame as an actor in the late '90s, courtesy of films like Selena, Anaconda and Out of Sight. She later starred in many hit films like The Boy Next Door, Shall We Dance? and The Cell.

After a successful foray into the music industry, Lopez went on to become one of the biggest pop stars in the world, with songs like All I Have, On the Floor, I'm Real, If You Had My Love and many more.

Apart from her achievements in music and film, the 52-year-old also has beauty and clothing lines, a production company and a charitable foundation.

