Today's Heardle Answer: Monday, July 4, 2022

Heardle is a popular browser-based game similar to Wordle. Everyday, it comes up with a new challenge for music lovers around the world. The game has become extremely popular since its release in early 2022.

Players are required to guess the correct song by listening to its intro. A total of six chances are provided and the goal is to figure out the song using the least number of attempts. The length of the song increases with every failed attempt.

With that said, here are some of the clues and details regarding the song featured in today's daily Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer for Monday, July 4, 2022

Per Heardle's official website, the songs featured in the game are chosen from a list of the most-streamed numbers from the previous decade. This naturally gives a slight advantage to those who follow contemporary artists. But most of the songs are instantly recognizable since they're classics or smash hits. So, it's not that hard for anyone to guess the song.

Take a look at some of the clues shared by Spiel Times that can help you figure out the song featured in today's daily Heardle challenge.

''This is a song from an American musical duo known for other hits like Heathens and Ride. The song talks about the harsh end of adolescence. In the song, the vocalist sings self-deprecating lyrics which express self-doubt and anxiety, stressing over personal issues. His issues range from his musical career to the idea of becoming an adult. The song has the notable lyrics: “My name’s Blurryface and I care what you think.. Wish we could turn back time, to the good old days. When our momma sang us to sleep..”

If you still haven't guessed the song, then scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Stressed Out by Twenty One Pilots.

More details about Stressed Out by Twenty One Pilots

Stressed Out was released on November 10, 2015, as part of Twenty One Pilots' acclaimed album, Blurryface. The song has its roots in hip-hop but blends elements from various genres, including pop, reggae, and alt rock. The lyrics talk about a wide range of complex issues, including existentialism, anxiety, doubt, peer pressure in modern society, and many more.

The song received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics rating it as the duo's best song and the defining record of the album. It was also a massive commercial success. The music video defines the thematic aspects of the song with its grim, dark narrative. It received high praise from critics and was nominated for Best Music Video at the 2016 Alternative Press Music Awards.

Twenty One Pilots are a noted musical duo that rose to fame in the mid 2010s. Their music is noted for its delectable blend of pop, hip-hop and rock, among other genres. Their 2015 album Blurryface also received immense critical acclaim and is regarded as one of the best albums of that year. Some of the duo's hit singles include Heathens, Ride, Jumpsuit, and many more.

