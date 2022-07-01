Today's Heardle Answer: Friday, July 1, 2022

Heardle is a popular browser-based game similar to Wordle. It comes up with a new challenge every day for music enthusiasts across the globe. The game requires players to guess the correct song by listening to its intro.

The player is given six chances, and the goal is to figure out the song using the least number of attempts. The length of the song increases with every failed attempt. With that said, below-mentioned are some clues and details regarding the song featured in today's daily Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer for Friday, July 1, 2022

As per Heardle's official website, the songs featured in the daily challenges are chosen from a list of the most-streamed numbers from the last decade. This means that contemporary music lovers might have a slight advantage. But since most songs are classics or smash hits, it's not that tough for anyone to guess.

Take a look at some of the clues shared by Spiel Times that can help you guess the song featured in today's challenge:

''This is a song from an English rock band known for being one of Britain’s first psychedelic groups. The song is divided into three parts, having been released on November 30, 1979. Today’s Heardle is the second part of the three-part song. It is a protest song against corporal punishment and rigid & abusive schooling. The song has the notable lyrics: “We don’t need no education, we don’t need no thought control.”

If you still haven't figured out this classic rock number, scroll down to find the answer.

The right answer to today's Heardle challenge is Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2 by Pink Floyd.

Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2 by Pink Floyd is a protest anthem

One of the greatest rock anthems of all time, Another Brick in the Wall Pt. 2, is a protest song that talks about the boarding school system, especially in the UK. The song was released on November 23, 1979, as part of Pink Floyd's iconic album, The Wall. Another Brick in the Wall has three parts with a protagonist named Pink. The first part has a more somber feel as it talks about Pink's emotional struggles of growing up without a father; the third part is arguably the most nihilistic of all, with the central character completely isolating himself from the world.

The song was a massive commercial success and received high praise from critics worldwide. It is widely regarded as one of the most iconic rock songs of all time and is frequently listed by numerous publications on their all-time-greats list. The song was also covered in 2004 by the noted metal band Korn.

Pink Floyd is widely regarded as one of the greatest rock bands. They're among the pioneers of the psychedelic rock genre and are known for their distinctive sound that blends elements of space rock, progressive rock, and art rock, among many other genres. The band continues to influence several artists from around the world.

