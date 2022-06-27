Today's Heardle answer: Monday, June 27, 2022

Heardle has a fun and exciting challenge every day for music lovers across the globe. The browser-based game, which was released in early 2022, has garnered immense popularity since its release. The game requires players to guess the correct song by listening to its intro.

As the length of the song increases with every failed attempt, the goal is to guess the correct song using as few attempts as possible. With that said, here are some of the clues and details about the song featured in today's daily Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answers for Monday, June 27, 2022

As per Heardle's official website, all the songs are picked from a list of the most-streamed songs from the last decade. This means that contemporary music lovers might have a slight advantage. However, since most of the songs featured are widely popular numbers or classics, it's not that hard for anyone to guess the correct song.

Take a look at some of the clues shared by Spiel Times that can help you figure out the song featured in today's daily Heardle challenge:

''This is a song from a Philadelphia soul group. The song released in August 1974 for the U.S. It was written by Kenneth Gamble, Leon Huff, and Anthony Jackson. The group recorded it for their album called Ship Ahoy. The title of the song comes from a Bible verse, 1 Timothy 6:10: “For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.”

Here are some more clues:

''NBC’s The Apprentice uses the song as its opening theme. The song’s chorus is introduced by the following lyrics: “People can’t even walk the street. Because they never know who in the world they’re gonna beat, for that lean, mean, mean green… almighty dollar, money.”

If you still haven't figured out the song in today's Heardle challenge, scroll down to find the answer.

The song featured in today's daily Heardle challenge is For the Love of Money by The O’Jays.

More details about For the Love of Money by The O'Jays

The song For the Love of Money was released in April 1974 as part of The O'Jays' hit album, Ship Ahoy. The song received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics considering rating it as one of the best singles. It also gained massive commercial success and is considered one of the most popular soul numbers from the 70s.

The song has a catchy groove and a memorable bassline that fans of 70s soul and disco would love. For the Love of Money is written and composed by Kenneth Gamble, Leon Huff, and Anthony Jackson.

The O'Jays are a popular R&B and soul band that rose to fame in the 70s with albums like Backstabbers, Survival, and more. Some of their most popular singles, include Love Train, Backstabbers, Give the People What They Want, among others.

They're one of the most popular and commercially successful soul bands of the 70s.

