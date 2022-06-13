Today's Heardle answer: Monday, June 13, 2022

Heardle's popularity has seen a major bump since it was invented in early 2022. The song-guessing game is one of the more refined and nuanced twists on the familiar premise of the word-guessing game Wordle. For Monday, June 13, 2022, the answer to Heardle's daily challenge is Fast Car by Tracy Chapman.

The rules of the game are fairly simple. Each player gets six chances to guess the song correctly, by listening to a short section from the intro. With each successive failed attempt, the length of the provided clip increases to make it easier for the player to guess the track. The goal of the game is to guess the correct song in the least number of attempts.

But Heardle is not the easiest game to play, given the huge variety of songs, artists, and genres, that one must be aware of, in order to nail the answer. In order to help out, here we have compiled relevant clues, along with the solution and some details about the song.

Heardle clues and answers for Monday, June 13, 2022

The songs for the daily challenge are picked from a list of most-streamed songs over the past decade. This is often quite advantageous to contemporary music listeners and enthusiasts.

Here are some clues, as shared by Forbes, to help out in the process of guessing the correct song:

"This is listed as a folk-rock song on Wikipedia. It was released in 1988. It reached number six on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number five on the U.K. singles chart. Rolling Stone ranked this song in 71st place on the most recent edition of its 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list. It was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the Grammy Awards and won the latter."

In case you feel the clues are not enough to help you guess this famous number, scroll down to know the solution.

The correct answer to Heardle's daily challenge for June 13, 2022, is Fast Car by Tracy Chapman. Read on for more details about this track.

More about Fast Car

One of the most popular and genre-defining songs by American singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman, Fast Car was released on April 6, 1988, and was a part of his debut album, called Tracy Chapman. The song received wide acclaim, with many critics lauding it for its vocal performance and lyrical genius.

The song reached number six on US Billboard hot 100. It was also ranked 167 by Rolling Stones in their list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. Dig describes the song as:

"Not for a moment does Fast Car feel inauthentic. Chapman is like the angel on the shoulder, sympathising with missed opportunities or being stuck in a Groundhog Day-esque nightmare. And it’s soothing, knowing that someone with the ability to silence a stadium, or be met with wonder and awe in a music studio, has the same hopes and dreams as everybody else."

Fast Car managed to become one of the most recognizable songs in the world and continues to be just as popular today.

