Today's Heardle answer: Sunday, June 12, 2022

The song-guessing game, Heardle, has become one of the most popular and entertaining games since its release in early 2022. Based on the premise of the word-guessing game Wordle, this particular iteration has found immense success with its added twist and ease of play. The solution to the Heardle challenge for June 12, 2022 is Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) by Green Day.

Heardle's rules are relatively straightforward. Players have to guess the correct song by listening to a short clip from the intro of the song. Each player gets a total of six attempts, and with every failed attempt, the clip's duration increases. The goal, of course, is to guess the correct answer in as few attempts as possible.

But not every player is able to guess the correct song due to the massive variety of songs, differing in genre, era, and artists. To help out in such cases, we have compiled some clues, the solution, and more details about the answer below.

Heardle clues and answer for Sunday, June 12, 2022

For the daily challenge of Heardle, the songs are picked from a list of most-streamed songs from the previous decade. This automatically makes it an advantage for contemporary music fans and enthusiasts.

For the daily challenge of June 12, 2022, here are some clues, as shared by Forbes, that may help you out in your Heardle journey:

"This is listed as a alternative-rock/acoustic-rock/folk-punk/folk song on Wikipedia. It was released in 1997. It didn’t chart on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, but reached number seven on the Mainstream Rock chart. It also hit number 11 in the U.K. and number five in Canada. This song has an enduring legacy. It took fourth place on the Nielsen’s U.S. Top Airplay Spins chart for the decade between 2010 and 2019."

If you are still unable to guess the correct song by this very famous artist from the 2000s, scroll on.

The correct answer to the daily challenge of Heardle for June 12, 2022, is Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) by Green Day.

More about Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

Released by the popular American rock band Green Day in 1997, Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) was a part of their fifth full-length studio album, Nimrod. It was released as the second single from Nimrod. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) is widely considered one of the most influential songs by the band, often being a concert favorite, despite the varying musical style of the song.

Lead singer and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong wrote this song about his girlfriend Amanda after she moved away from the city. Billie Joe Armstrong was initially unsure of Good Riddance (Time of Your Life). In an interview, he said:

"Doing something like 'Good Riddance' was terrifying for me, to put myself out there and be that vulnerable. I thought people were probably gonna f****g hate it, you know?....Okay, now I’ve really accomplished something that was a shift. And, as an artist, I felt more empowered that I could keep doing my thing without having to feel like I had to please everybody."

Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard Radio Songs and was certified platinum in the UK.

