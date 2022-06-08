Today's Heardle answer: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Heardle is a game that has garnered global popularity ever since its release in early 2021. It is similar to the game Worldle but has a musical twist.

Although the browser-based game is targeted towards music lovers, it's not a difficult game to play. Anyone with a decent knowledge of pop culture trends and music will find it interesting.

Heardle asks players to guess the name of a song from its intro within a matter of seconds. A player is given six chances to guess the song. Heardle's catalogue includes a wide range of songs from various artists across different eras.

Heardle clues and answer for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Heardle's official website states that the songs are curated from a list of the most-streamed songs from the previous decade. So, contemporary music lovers hold a slight edge. However, for those who are not familiar with current pop culture trends in music, clues are given to help them guess the name of the song.

Here are some of the important clues shared by Forbes that may help you figure out today's song:

''This is listed as an indie rock song on Wikipedia. It was released in the U.S. in 2009. Even though this didn’t chart on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, it racked up more than a million certified units/sales in the country. It reached number six in the U.K. This song featured on the soundtrack of the movie 500 Days of Summer. There are some lyrics worth paying attention to in the opening seconds.''

The clues are fairly simple and should help you figure out this classic noughties track. However, if you still haven't figured it out, scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to the daily challenge for June 8, 2022, is Sweet Disposition by The Temper Trap.

About Sweet Disposition by Temper Trap

Sweet Disposition came out in 2008 and garnered massive popularity after it was included as a soundtrack for the iconic rom-com 500 Days of Summer. The song is part of the album Conditions, which has received widespread critical acclaim and fetched numerous accolades.

Sweet Disposition was noted for its popularity in the UK and Ireland. After the release of 500 Days of Summer, it attained the number 9 spot on Billboard's Alternative Songs chart. The song also featured in the 2014 Kevin Costner starrer 3 Days to Kill. The song has three music videos for three different regions: Australia, the US and the UK.

Sweet Disposition is a charming alternate rock number that fans of the noughties music scene will love. The song has an instantly recognizable guitar riff that plays throughout the verse.

The Temper Trap is an Australian indie rock band that shot to fame with their debut album Conditions in 2009. Other popular songs by the band include Science of Fear and Love Lost.

Over the years, The Temper Trap has won numerous accolades and remains popular on the indie alt-rock scene.

