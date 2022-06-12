Wordle #358 answer for Sunday, June 12

Wordle’s new word, slated for Sunday, June 12, is here. It is safe to say that while the word is relatively easy to unravel, it can prove elusive.

This is in fashion with other Sunday games that could prove tricky. The mind is at rest on the weekends, and it might take some extra effort to gather one’s thoughts. However, your winning streak can stay intact with a little nudge and hints.

What is Wordle #358?

As Wordle online games keep gaining popularity, more players see themselves getting introduced to the game of five letters to decode a hidden word. Players have a chance at six attempts to guess the word, and there are highlights each time the player makes a guess.

The highlights on the boxes come in either yellow, green, or gray colors. On each attempt from the player, some letter boxes can turn blue, green, or gray. Gray indicates that the letter is outrightly wrong, while yellow shows that the letter is present but in an incorrect position.

However, the green boxes show that the player is on track and has input the correct letter in the right box. Green highlights also help as pointers for the player.

Ultimately, the goal of playing the New York Times game, invented by Josh Wardle, is to guess the correct word correctly, way before your sixth attempt.

There have been winning streaks from millions of players online, but it does require strategy. Check out some clues for what today’s Wordle looks like:

1. Today’s Wordle begins with the letter “F.”

2. The word contains two vowels.

3. The word ends with a “T.”

4. To crack the Wordle code, the answer is water-related. It rhymes with “boat” and is the ultimate survival skill when a boat capsizes.

The answer for June 12, 2022, is “FLOAT.”

Merriam-Webster dictionary defines float as a verb or a noun. The word “float” can refer to “a sac containing air or gas and buoying up the body of a plant or animal.” It can also mean the ability “to rest on the surface of or be suspended in a fluid.”

How do you maintain your Wordle winning streak?

Streaks are a track record of your victories as you play each game. For example, fans who have been playing since the beginning of the year could have streaks up to 100.

While racking up streaks, one can quickly lose it all. Once you lose a game, all previous streaks are lost, and you will be back to base. Also, streaks can be lost when you switch devices. To increase your chances of winning games:

Begin the game with a vowel-heavy word or words with common consonants. Try not to repeat letters canceled in previous Wordle attempts. Include complimentary words to last tries without repeating letters. Intense vocabulary build also goes a long way in maintaining your streak. Always keep in mind that the hidden word could have double letters. Once you cannot find a fitting letter, trying a double might be the way to go.

