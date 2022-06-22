Today's Heardle answer: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Heardle is back with a new challenge for music lovers worldwide. The viral browser-based game requires players to guess a song by listening to its intro. Fans of Wordle who have a particular interest in music might find the game fun and entertaining.

Heardle offers six chances for players to guess the correct song. With every failed attempt, the length of the song increases. So, the goal is to guess the correct song using as few attempts as possible.

With that said, below are some clues and details about the song featured in today's daily Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

The official website of Heardle mentions that the songs are picked from a list of the most-streamed numbers from the previous decade. Naturally, this gives a slight edge to contemporary music lovers and those who follow pop culture trends. However, most of the songs are classics or popular numbers, which makes it easy for anyone to guess.

Take a look at some of the clues shared by Spiel Times that can help you figure out the song featured on today's Heardle challenge:

This is a song from an American R&B band. They released the song on June 4, 1979. The song is one of the most sampled tunes in music history, especially in hip hop music. In the lyrics, there is a reference to Milton Ager’s Happy Days Are Here Again.

Here are some more clues from Spiel Times:

In 2015, Nile Rodgers revealed that the song was partly inspired by the 1974 Kool & The Gang song Hollywood Swinging. The song has the following notable lyrics: “Let’s cut the rug, little jive and jitterbug. We want the best, we won’t settle for less. Don’t be a drag, participate. Clams on the half shell and roller skates, roller skates.”

If you still can't guess the correct song, scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today's daily Heardle challenge is Good Times by Chic.

More details about Good Times by Chic

Good Times was released on June 4, 1979, as part of Chic's acclaimed album, Risqué. The song begins with Nile Rodgers' trademark funky rhythm guitar that sets the vibe and feel of the song before the vocals take over in classic Chic fashion. The song received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics considering it Chic's greatest song. Rolling Stone magazine ranked the song 414 on its famous list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Chic is widely regarded as one of the greatest bands of the 70s. They're among the most influential disco artists, credited with redefining the sound of disco and R&B. Throughout the 70s, the band gained massive international fame and garnered several awards and accolades. Many of their albums, including Risqué, are regarded as among the greatest albums ever recorded. Some of the band's most iconic hits include I Want Your Love, Everybody Dance, Le Freak, and many more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far