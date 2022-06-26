Today's Heardle answer: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Popular browser-based game Heardle offers an exciting new challenge for music lovers and pop culture enthusiasts worldwide every day. The game requires players to guess the correct song by listening to its intro.

Players are given a total of six chances, and with every failed attempt, the song's length keeps increasing. The goal is to guess the correct song using as few attempts as possible.

With that said, take a look at some clues and details about the song featured in today's daily Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer for Sunday, June 26, 2022

As per Heardle's official website, the songs are chosen from a list of the most-streamed numbers from the previous decade. Naturally, this offers a slight edge to those who follow contemporary artists and current pop culture trends. However, most songs are popular or classics, so that anyone can play the game.

Here are some of the clues shared by Spiel Times that can help you figure out the song:

''This is a song from an American dance band. The song released in August 1990. This song is the debut and lead single of the dance band’s first album, World Clique which released in 1990. While making the song, the band built it around many samples. The main riff of the song is taken from Herbie Hancock’s Bring Down the Birds. The song’s breakdown features a slide whistle. Rolling Stone ranked the song at 233 in their list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time in 2021. The song’s chorus is introduced by the following lyrics: “I couldn’t ask for another (uh-huh, uh-huh). No, I couldn’t ask for another.”

If you still can't figure out this classic, scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today's daily Heardle challenge is Groove Is in the Heart by Deee-Lite.

More details about Groove is in the Heart by Deee-Lite

Groove is in the Heart was released in August 1990 as part of the band's acclaimed debut album, World Clique. The song received widespread critical acclaim upon its release, with many critics considering it Deee-Lite's best music and one of the greatest songs of the 90s.

It was also a massive commercial song, peaking at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for a week in Australia in late 1990. The song has a psychedelic vibe and blends elements of house and disco. Fans of dance music should check this song out. The theme continues to appear on several publications' lists of the greatest songs of all time.

Deee-Lite was an acclaimed dance band that received international recognition in the 90s following their album, World Clique. The band is noted for its unique music style that blends house music elements with hip-hop and funk. The band has produced several classics throughout the decade, including Power of Love, Runaway, Call Me, and many more. Deee-Lite is also among the most commercially successful dance groups of all time.

