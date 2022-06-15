Today's Heardle answer: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

The browser-based game Heardle has garnered massive popularity ever since its release in January 2022. Similar to Wordle, Heardle is a guessing game with a quirky musical twist that appeals to music lovers and pop culture enthusiasts around the world.

Heardle asks players to guess the name of a song by playing a few seconds of its intro. The player is given six chances, with the song segment becoming longer with each attempt. The goal is to guess the song as quickly as possible, by using the least number of attempts.

Below, we have compiled the solution, the clues and some details about the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answers for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the songs are chosen from a list of the most-streamed songs from the past decade. This does offer a slight edge to contemporary music lovers and people following pop culture. However, most of the songs are classics and widely popular, so that people who do not follow the contemporary music scene can still have a fair chance at guessing.

Take a look at some of the clues shared by Forbes to help you guess the name of the song in today's daily Heardle challenge:

''This is listed as a power-pop song on Wikipedia. It was released in 2011. This song reached number four on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number one in the U.K. This was the debut single by what would eventually become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.''

If you still can't figure out this massively popular number from the previous decade, scroll down to find the answer.

Heardle @Heardle_app For those worried about streaks - don't worry, you can reveal the track and enter the answer as normal... For those worried about streaks - don't worry, you can reveal the track and enter the answer as normal...

The right answer to today's Heardle challenge is What Makes You Beautiful by One Direction.

More details about What Makes You Beautiful

What Makes You Beautiful was released on September 11, 2011, to high praise from critics, who lauded the lighthearted vibe in the song that appealed to youngsters, particularly teenagers. The track was also a huge commercial success, peaking at number four on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Described as power-pop, What Makes You Beautiful is a simple dance number with a catchy melody and infectious groove. It was written by noted songwriters Savan Kotecha and Carl Falk and was produced by Rami Yacoub and Falk. Kotecha reportedly wrote the song for his wife.

The popular track also has a music video that shows the band performing the song while spending time in and around a beach in California. The video, directed by John Urbano, has won several awards and accolades.

Widely regarded as one of One Direction's most popular songs, it has been covered by numerous artists over the years, including Boyce Avenue, the Chinese band TFBoys, and others. The band has also performed the song live on multiple occasions, including the closing ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

The song continues to enjoy significant popularity among fans of contemporary pop music even today.

