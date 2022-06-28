Today's Heardle Answer: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Heardle, one of the world's most popular browser games, presents music lovers with a fun new challenge each day. Similar to Wordle but with a musical twist, the game requires players to guess the correct song by listening to its intro.

Heardle offers six chances, and the length of the song increases with every failed attempt. The goal is to figure out the song using as few attempts as possible.

With that said, here's a look at some of the clues and details about the song featured in today's daily Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the songs in the game are chosen from a list of the most-streamed songs from the previous decade.

Naturally, this gives a slight edge to those who follow contemporary artists and are aware of current pop culture trends. However, most of the songs are hits or classics, so the daily challenges aren't too difficult.

Here are some clues, shared by Spiel Times, that can help you figure out the song in today's challenge:

''This is a song from an American rock band. The song released in October 1981. For the song’s chorus, it doesn’t come until the track is nearing its end. This also became the band’s signature song aside from Any Way You Want It. American comedy-drama Glee covered the song in 2009. Afterwards, their cover outperformed the original in international charts. The song has the following notable lyrics: “Just a small town girl, livin’ in a lonely world. She took the midnight train going anywhere.”

If you still can't figure out this '80s classic, scroll down to find the answer.

The right answer to today's daily Heardle challenge is Don't Stop Believin' by Journey.

More details about Don't Stop Believin' by Journey

Don't Stop Believin' was released in October 1981 as part of Journey's hit album, Escape. The song begins with a cheerful, anticipatory piano riff — a chord progression that repeats until the end.

Don't Stop Believin' received widespread critical acclaim, with many considering it to be the band's greatest song. Rolling Stone Magazine included the song in its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. The song continues to enjoy popularity in the 21st century.

Journey is a popular rock band from San Francisco. It rose to fame in the early 70s with commercially successful albums like Infinity and Evolution.

The band reached its peak in terms of popularity in the '80s following the release of albums like Escape, Frontier and more. Some of their most popular songs include Open Arms, Who's Crying Now and After the Fall.

Over the years, numerous artists have covered their hits, and their songs have featured in several television shows and movies.

Journey is considered to be among the most commercially successful American rock bands of all time.

