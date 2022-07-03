Today's Heardle Answer: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Music lovers worldwide look forward to a new Heardle challenge every day. The browser-based game has garnered massive popularity since its release in early 2022. It asks players to guess the correct song by listening to its intro.

The player has six chances, and the goal is to figure out the song using as few attempts as possible. The length of the song increases with every failed attempt. With that said, take a look at some clues and details regarding the song featured in today's daily Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer for Sunday, July 3, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the songs featured in the daily challenge are chosen from a list of the most-streamed songs from the previous decade. Naturally, this gives a slight edge to contemporary music lovers or those who follow pop culture trends. However, it's not that hard for anyone to make the right guess since most of the songs featured are classics or hit numbers.

Here are some of the clues shared by Oxford Mail that can help you guess the song featured in today's Heardle challenge:

''The song was released in 1988. The tune is listed within the Dance Pop genre. The track was the breakthrough song from the American singer's debut album. The singer earned her first Grammy nomination for the tune for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1990.''

If you still can't figure out this classic 80s number, scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today's daily Heardle challenge is Straight Up by Paula Abdul.

More about Straight Up by Paula Abdul

Straight Up was released on November 22, 1988, as part of Paula Abdul's hit debut album, Forever Your Girl. The song has a classic 80s vibe that fans of the era would love.

The song has a memorable chorus backed by a rocking guitar riff. It received high praise from music critics at the time of its release, with many praising the song's overall energy. It is considered Abdul's most famous song. The song was also a massive commercial, spending 25 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Straight Up's music video is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker David Fincher. It is a black-and-white video that features Abdul performing the song. The music video also garnered massive popularity and impressed critics. It received several awards and accolades, including Best Female Video for the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards, among many more.

Paula Abdul is a noted American singer and dancer who rose to fame in the late 80s. Before the release of her debut album, Abdul had worked with several prominent musicians, including George Michael, and Janet Jackson, among many others.

She was discovered by the iconic 70s group The Jacksons, with whom she worked on the choreography for the music video for the hit 1984 single, Torture. Some of Abdul's hit songs include Forever Your Girl, Cold Hearted, and Rush Rush. She's widely regarded as one of the most successful artists of the 90s.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far