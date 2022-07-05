Today's Heardle Answer: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

A new day means a new Heardle challenge for music lovers around the world. The popular browser-based game has garnered massive popularity ever since its release in early 2022.

Heardle requires players to guess the correct song by listening to its intro. A total of six chances will be provided, and players need to make the right guess using as few attempts as possible. The length of the song also increases with every failed guess.

Here are the clues and other details about the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

al🕯 @aliceee_f



🟩



my 15 year old self prepared well for this



heardle.app #Heardle #129my 15 year old self prepared well for this #Heardle #129🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️my 15 year old self prepared well for thisheardle.app

The songs featured in Heardle's daily challenge are picked from a list of the most-streamed songs from the last decade. This makes the guessing game slightly easier for those who follow contemporary pop music. However, since most of the songs are classics or widely popular numbers, it's not that hard for anyone to guess.

Here's a look at some of the clues shared by Spiel Times that can help you figure out the song featured in today's Heardle challenge:

''This is a song performed by an American musician who was a former member of the Raspberries. It is featured in the 1987 film Dirty Dancing. The songwriters are Franke Previte and John DeNicola. They also wrote (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life. The song has the notable lyrics: “It’s not just an end one, that’s not the mambo. It’s a feeling, a heartbeat.”

If you still haven't figured out this classic '80s number, scroll down to find the answer.

The right answer to today's Heardle challenge is Hungry Eyes by Eric Carmen.

More details about Hungry Eyes by Eric Carmen

Hungry Eyes was released on November 7, 1987, to positive reviews from critics. The song is part of the soundtrack for the iconic '80s movie, Dirty Dancing, starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the lead roles. It has a classic '80s vibe, with memorable keyboard and synthesizer parts.

Hungry Eyes was a commercial success and is regarded as one of Eric Carmen's most popular songs. It was written by Frank Previte and John DeNicola. It was also covered by the British dance group, Eyeopener, in 2004.

Eric Carmen is a noted singer-songwriter who was a part of the popular '70s pop rock band, Raspberries. Since his departure from the band, Carmen has had a highly successful solo career, with hits like Never Gonna Fall in Love Again, Make Me Lose Control, Hungry Eyes, She Did It, and many more.

Some of his albums in the '70s and '80s were massive hits and garnered high praise from critics. These include the eponymous Eric Carmen in 1975, Change of Heart, Boats Against the Current and many more.

Heavily influenced by The Beatles and Rolling Stones, Carmen's unique style of music blends elements of pop-rock, power ballad, and rock and roll.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far