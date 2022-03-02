Elex II: How to complete the Billy Idol Concert quest?

Including Easter eggs in games has been a longstanding tradition, and in Elex II, the developers incorporated something along those lines by way of a hidden quest.

Among the various secrets and surprises that Elex II has to offer, this quest comes off as one of the best. Not only does the player find it by chance, but it also allows them to cherish a moment of respite in the vast post-apocalyptic world. To add to the element of surprise, it comes from none other than famous English singer William Michael Albert Broad, better known as Billy Idol.

Here is a detailed guide on how to complete the Billy Idol Concert quest.

How to acquire the quest in Elex II?

To acquire the Billy Idol Concert quest in Elex II, all players need to do is listen to a certain radio broadcast. The radio is situated in the camp close to the first World Heart encounter while progressing through the game's story.

The radio can be found north of the building that Jax exits from after conversing with Adam. After listening to the broadcast for a few seconds, the in-game announcer has a new side-quest for Jax. While this is the closest encounter to acquiring the quest, it can also be found by listening to various other radios throughout the game.

How to complete the quest?

Contrary to most side quests found in Elex II, there is not much that the player needs to do in order to complete the Billy Idol Concert quest. They simply have to follow the quest marker and get to the location it points to on the world map.

The marker points toward a vast area on the map where the player needs to find the point of interest in order to progress further. There are various ways to reach the location, which is situated right beside a waterfall.

Once the player reaches the area, they will start hearing loud noises resembling a concert. By simply following that sound, they will come across a stage by the road where a cut-scene will get triggered. Following the cut-scene, the player is rewarded with a concert with Billy Idol as the main attraction.

While there is no specific reward for this side quest, it serves as a much-needed breather and a spot to rest one’s mind before embarking on the further horrors that the post-apocalyptic world has to offer.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee