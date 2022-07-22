Today's Heardle answer: Friday, July 22, 2022

Popular browser-based game Heardle challenges music enthusiasts around the world with a new puzzle every day.

Players are given six chances to guess the song title by listening to its intro. The objective is to figure out the title using as few attempts as possible. The length of the intro increases with every unsuccessful attempt.

The Wordle spin-off was released in early 2022. It has garnered massive popularity among music lovers.

Without further ado, here's a look at some of the clues and details about the song featured on today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, July 22, 2022

Per Heardle’s official website, the game's daily puzzle features the most streamed songs of the last decade. As a result, those who follow modern music and current pop culture trends may have an edge over other players. However, casual listeners don't need to worry since the daily puzzle often features several hit songs.

If you can’t figure out today’s Heardle challenge, here are some clues shared by Spiel Times that can help you:

''This song is from an Australian rock band known for songs like Woman and Victorious. The song was released on October 28, 2006. The song’s music video was nominated for Best Rock Video and Video of the Year at the 2007 MTV Australia Awards. In video games, the song is featured on NHL 14, MLB 07: The Show, Need for Speed: Carbon, and Lego DC Super-Villains. Additionally, it was a DLC for Rock Band. The song has the following notable lyrics: “I said the joker is a wanted man. He makes his way all across the land. See him sifting through the sand, so I’ll tell you all the story.''

If you still can’t guess the song, scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Joker & the Thief by Wolfmother.

More details about Joker & the Thief by Wolfmother

One of the most iconic rock songs of the 2000s, Joker & the Thief was released as part of Wolfmother’s eponymous hit debut album.

The song features a memorable electric guitar intro followed by an intense power chord riff. It’s a hard rock number that fans of bands like AC/DC and Deep Purple would certainly love.

Joker & the Thief was a massive commercial success and received widespread critical acclaim. Its music video was also a hit and won numerous awards, including Best Rock Video at the 2007 MTV Australian Awards.

Wolfmother is a noted Australian hard rock band that rose to fame in the mid-late 2000s with songs like Joker & the Thief, Mind’s Eye, Woman, and many more. Their music is heavily influenced by classic rock bands from the late 60s and 70s, including Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin and AC/DC.

Wolfmother released their last studio album, Rock Out, in November 2021. The band still enjoys significant popularity among hard rock fans across the world.

