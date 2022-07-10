Today's Heardle Answer: Sunday, July 10, 2022

Heardle is a popular musical puzzle that was released in early 2022. Like Wordle, it’s a browser-based guessing game that caters to music lovers worldwide. The game requires players to guess a song by listening to its intro.

With six chances, players are required to figure out the song using as few attempts as possible. It’s important to note that the song's length increases with every failed guess. Here are some clues and details regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle answer: Sunday, July 10, 2022

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs featured in the daily challenge are chosen from a list of the most-streamed songs from the previous decade, making it slightly easier for contemporary music lovers. However, those who don’t follow modern-day pop music can still play Heardle since most of the songs featured in the game are popular or classics from years ago.

If you can’t figure out the song by listening to its intro, then take a look at some of the clues shared by The Herald that can help you make the right guess:

''The song was released in 1984. The tune is listed within the Sophisti-pop genre. The track is the third single from the debut album of an English group. You might recognise the song from the 2006 film You, Me and Dupree and the 2012 film This Means War.''

If you still haven’t guessed it, scroll down to find the right answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Smooth Operator by Sade.

More about Smooth Operator by Sade

Smooth Operator was released on August 28, 1984, as part of Sade's acclaimed debut album, Diamond Life. It's a classic 80s number that fans of the era should check out. It begins with a memorable saxophone intro, followed by the lead vocals by Sade Adu.

The lyrics are about a charismatic playboy who's broken many women's hearts. The song's music video features the band performing the song at a bar. The central character is played by noted actor Michael Feast, who portrays a criminal.

The video is directed by Julien Temple and received high praise from critics. The song was a massive critical and commercial success and is widely regarded as one of Sade's most iconic hits and one of the most memorable songs of the 80s.

Sade is a popular British band from London who rose to fame with their hit debut album, Diamond Life. The band is noted for its distinctive style of music that blends elements of pop, jazz, smooth jazz, sophisti-pop, soul, and R&B.

Their unique style of music has garnered high praise from critics and a massive fan following worldwide. Some of their most popular songs include Smooth Operator, Your Love Is King, When Am I Going to Make a Living, No Ordinary Love, and many more. The band continues to be rated as one of the greatest of the 80s by several publications and music critics.

