Today's Heardle Answer: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Heardle is a browser-based puzzle game for music lovers that was released in early 2022.

The game requires players to guess a song by listening to its intro. Players are given a total of six chances, and the goal is to guess the track using as few attempts as possible. The length of the song increases with every failed guess.

Heardle is similar to the equally popular word puzzle game, Wordle, and has garnered massive popularity ever since its release in January this year.

With that said, here's a look at some of the clues and details regarding the song featured in today’s daily Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer for Thursday, July 7, 2022

According to Heardle’s official website, the different songs featured in the game's daily challenge are picked from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This gives fans of contemporary pop music a slight advantage over others. However, most of the songs are classics or smash hits, making the game easy for casual listeners, too.

If you’re struggling to figure out the song in today's challenge, here are some of the clues shared by Spiel Times that can help you out:

''This song is from a British singer, songwriter, rapper, DJ, and producer. The song was the key for this artist to rise to fame after he was featured on the single of the (almost) same name from Artful Dodger. Although this artist collaborated with Artful Dodger for the song, he released his own version of this song on his debut album called Born to Do It. The song has the notable lyrics: “Making moves, yeah, on the dance floor. Got our groove on dancing yeah, real hard core. From the front to the back that’s where I was at.”

The right answer to today's Heardle challenge is Rewind by Craig David.

More details about Rewind by Craig David

Rewind was released in 2000, as part of Craig David's acclaimed album, Born to Do It.

A different version of the song, titled Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta), was released in 1999 as a single. It was part of British garage duo Artful Dodger's album It's All About the Stragglers and was a smash hit that helped launch David's career.

The song is noted for its catchy groove and melody. It has an overall relaxed feel that fans of '90s hip-hop will certainly love.

Craig David rose to fame in the late '90s and early 2000s with hit singles like Rewind, Rise & Fall, and What's Your Flava.

David's music is noted for its unique blend of hip-hop, R&B, and UK garage. Many of his albums have received critical acclaim, including Born to Do It, Slicker Than Your Average and more.

David's last album, The Time Is Now, was a commercial success and received mixed to positive reviews from critics. His highly anticipated album, titled 22, will be released on September 30, 2022.

