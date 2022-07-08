Today's Heardle Answer: Friday, July 8, 2022

Heardle is a browser-based mobile game that has gained immense popularity since its release in early 2022. While it bears similarities to Wordle, it also has a musical twist.

In this game, players are required to guess a song by listening to its intro. With a total of six chances, players need to figure out the answer using as few attempts as possible. The length of the track increases with every failed attempt.

With that said, here's a look at some of the clues and details about the song featured in today's daily Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer for Friday, July 8, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the songs featured in the game are chosen from a list of the most-streamed tracks from the previous decade.

Heardle might seem a little tricky for first-timers, but once you get the hang of it, it's quite fun to play.

If you're struggling to figure out the song in today's challenge, here are some clues shared by Spiel Times that can help you figure out the answer:

''This song is from an American rapper who is also known as the father of Rihanna’s baby. The song released on June 26, 2018. It is the second single from his third studio album called Testing. The song has the notable lyrics: “I came, I saw. I came, I saw. I praise the Lord, then break the law. I take what’s mine, then take some more.”

If you still can't guess the song, scroll down to find the right answer.

Melissa Church she/her @skserenity



🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥



heardle.app



No chance at this one either. Apparently there were a couple of consecutive years I did not listen to music at all #Heardle #132🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥No chance at this one either. Apparently there were a couple of consecutive years I did not listen to music at all #Heardle #132🔇🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥heardle.appNo chance at this one either. Apparently there were a couple of consecutive years I did not listen to music at all 😂

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Praise The Lord (Da Shine) by ASAP Rocky ft. Skepta.

More details about Praise The Lord (Da Shine) by ASAP Rocky ft. Skepta

Praise The Lord (Da Shine) was released on June 26, 2018, as part of ASAP Rocky's hit third album, Testing.

The song features vocals from noted British rapper Skepta. It was a massive commercial success, peaking at 45 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while also receiving high praise from critics. It's a classic hip-hop number with a catchy groove and lyrics that fans of the genre will certainly love.

The music video was helmed by Dexter Navy. It has a psychedelic feel that goes well with the song's overall tone. Just like the song, the video also garnered massive popularity and critical acclaim.

ASAP Rocky is a popular rapper from New York who rose to fame with his leaked single Peso in 2011. He has produced a number of smash hits in subsequent years, including Praise The Lord (Da Shine), L$D, Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2 (LPFJ2), among others. A number of his albums have received immense critical acclaim, including Long. Live. A$AP and Testing.

ASAP Rocky has won numerous awards and accolades over the course of his career, including two BET Hip Hop Awards, a BET Award and many more.

