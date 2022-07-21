Today's Heardle answer: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Heardle offers new and exciting challenges to music lovers every day. The game is essentially a musical puzzle that requires players to guess a song by listening to its intro.

A total of six chances are given to players, and the goal is to figure out the song using the least number of attempts. The length of the intro also increases with every failed attempt.

The browser-based game, which was recently acquired by Spotify, was released in early 2022 and enjoys massive popularity around the world.

Without further ado, here are some clues and details about the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Megan @megzmichelle_



🟩



spotify.com/heardle



I may not be good at wordle, but I’ve gotten most heardles on the first try 🤷🏻‍♀️ #Heardle #144I may not be good at wordle, but I’ve gotten most heardles on the first try 🤷🏻‍♀️ #Heardle #144🔊🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜spotify.com/heardleI may not be good at wordle, but I’ve gotten most heardles on the first try 🤷🏻‍♀️

Heardle's official website states that the songs featured in the game's daily challenges are chosen from a list of the most-streamed tracks from the previous decade. Since most of the songs are either classics or widely popular, it is a great game for both music enthusiasts and casual listeners.

Here's a look at some of the clues shared by Spiel Times that can help you guess today's song:

''This song is from a female American singer who is best known for being featured on the song We Are Young from Fun. It served as the lead single from the female singer’s third studio album called Dirty Computer. The song was released on February 22, 2018 along with the music video. The music video stars the female artist and Tessa Thompson. Some viewers say that the video resembles the Black Mirror episode called San Junipero. It also features ''bisexual lighting.'' The song has the notable lyrics: ''Baby, don’t make me spell it out for you. All of the feelings that I’ve got for you, can’t be explained, but I can try for you.''

If you still haven't guessed it, scroll down for the answer.

The right answer to today's Heardle challenge is Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe.

More details about Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe's Make Me Feel was released on February 22, 2018, as part of her critically acclaimed album, Dirty Computer.

The funky R&B track is sure to remind fans of Prince, who, Monáe has said, worked on the song and the album prior to his death in 2016.

Make Me Feel was a massive commercial success and also received high praise from critics, who noted the song's evident 1980s pop influences.

The music video, which is directed by Alan Ferguson, features Janelle Monáe performing the song at a nightclub. It also stars actress Tessa Thompson.

Janelle Monáe is a noted R&B singer who rose to prominence in the 2000s with albums like The Audition, EP Metropolis: The Chase Suite, The ArchAndroid and many more. She achieved her greatest critical success with the release of Dirty Computer.

Some of Janelle Monáe's most popular songs are Make Me Feel, Many Moons, Q.U.E.E.N. and many more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far