Today's Heardle Answer: Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Heardle is a popular browser-based game similar to Wordle but with a musical twist. It was released in early 2022 and has garnered popularity in several countries. Every day, Heardle comes up with an exciting new challenge for music lovers.

The game requires players to guess a song by listening to its intro. They are given a total of six chances and the goal is to figure out the song using as few attempts as possible. The length of the played clip also increases with every failed attempt.

With that said, take a look at some of the details regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Heardle is a stressbuster that can help you wind down.

According to Heardle's official website, the songs featured in the puzzle are chosen from a list of the most-streamed numbers from the last decade. Naturally, this gives a slight edge to those who follow contemporary pop stars or current pop culture trends. But it's still not that hard for anyone to guess the songs since most of the songs are classics or smash hits.

If you can't figure out today's song by listening to its intro, then here are some clues shared by Spiel Times that can help you:

''This song is from an American rock musician whose real name is Michael Lee Aday. The song is written by Jim Steinman and it was released in August 1978 in the US and in October 1978 for UK. It is known for being a long song for a single from a musician. The vocals also feature Ellen Foley. The song has the notable lyrics: ''It never felt so good, it never felt so right. And we were glowing like, a metal on the edge of a knife.''

If you still haven't figured out this classic rock number, scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Paradise by the Dashboard Light by Meat Loaf.

More details about Paradise by the Dashboard Light by Meat Loaf

Paradise by the Dashboard Light is a rock duet by Meat Loaf and Ellen Folley. The song was released in 1977 as part of Meat Loaf's acclaimed album, Bat Out of Hell.

An absolute treat for classic rock fans, it is known for its bluesy groove and also has elements of glam and hard rock. The song is written by noted composer Jim Steinman.

The music video for the song depicts Meat Loaf and Ellen Folley performing the song in front of an audience. The song was a massive commercial success and also received high praise from critics, with many considering it to be one of the greatest rock songs of the 70s.

Meat Loaf was a prominent American entertainer, who was known for his highly energetic vocal style and exuberant stage presence. One of the most commercially successful rock artists of all time, he is also regarded as one of the greatest rock singers ever.

Some of his most popular songs are: Paradise by the Dashboard Light, I'd Do Anything for Love, and Two Out of Three Ain't Bad.

