Today's Heardle Answer: Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Music lovers around the world gear up for a new Heardle challenge every day. The popular musical puzzle has risen in popularity since its release in early 2022. It is a guessing game that requires players to guess a song by listening to its intro.

With a total of six chances, the goal is to figure out the song using as few attempts as possible. The length of the song also increases with every failed guess. With that said, here are some of the details about the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, July 19, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the songs in the daily puzzle are curated from a list of the most-streamed numbers of the previous decade. This means that contemporary music lovers might find the puzzles slightly easier. However, since most of the songs are classics or smash hits, it really isn't that hard to make the right guess.

With that said, here are some clues shared by Spiel Times for those who are unable to figure out today's song by listening to its intro:

This song is from a French band. It comes from their fourth album called Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. It also says:

''It was released on July 7, 2009. The title is used to describe the “intense fan frenzy” their audience had for Franz Liszt every time the artist performed. The song is featured in the PlayStation Portable version of Gran Turismo. Another game which uses the song is Life Is Strange 2. The song has the notable lyrics: ''Think less but see it grow. Like a riot, like a riot, oh. Not easily offended, not hard to let it go. From a mess to the masses.''

If you still can't guess this noughties classic, scroll down to find the answer.

The right answer to today's Heardle challenge is Lisztomania by Phoenix.

More details about Lisztomania by Phoenix

Lisztomania was released on July 7, 2009, as part of Phoenix's critically acclaimed album, Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. The pop-rock number begins with a memorable keyboard intro which then leads into a guitar riff before the vocals take over. It has an overall charming, lighthearted vibe and fans of the noughties alt-rock sound will certainly love it.

The song was a smash hit across the world and also received high praise from critics. Lisztomania is considered to be one of Phoenix's signature songs. The song is widely referenced in various shows and films, including the finale of HBO's Entourage season 6.

Phoenix is a noted pop-rock/indie-pop French band that garnered popularity in the early 2000s, with songs like Too Young and Everything Is Everything. They have released several critically acclaimed albums over the years, including Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, It's Never Been Like That, and many others.

Some of their most popular songs are: Lisztomania, Run, Run, Run, Everything Is Everything and Consolation Prizes, among others. Phoenix is noted for their distinctive blend of indie-pop and alt-rock that gives their music a unique texture and sound.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far