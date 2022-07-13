Today's Heardle Answer: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Heardle is a musical puzzle that requires players to guess a song by listening to its intro. A total of six chances are given, and the goal is to figure out the song using the least number of attempts. The length of the song also increases with every failed guess.

The browser-based game is similar to Wordle and has garnered massive popularity ever since its release in early 2022. Although Heardle caters to music lovers, it's a complete stressbuster and anyone can play the game to help relax their mind.

With that said, take a look at some of the clues and details about the song featured in today's daily Heardle challenge.

Heardle answer: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Per Heardle's official website, the songs featured in the game are chosen from a list of the most-streamed songs from the previous decade. Naturally, this gives a slight edge to those who follow contemporary musicians or current pop culture trends. However, it's not that hard for anyone to guess the songs in the puzzles as most of them are classics or popular smash hits.

If you can't figure out the song by listening to its intro, then here are some of the clues shared by Spiel Times that can help you figure out the song featured in today's Heardle challenge:

''This song is from an American rock band known for their other hits like Teenagers and Helena. The song was released on September 12, 2006 as the lead single for their third studio album. In 2017, the song’s music video was recognized by MTV as the “Greatest Music Video of the Century.” The song has the notable lyrics: “When I was a young boy, my father took me into the city to see a marching band.”

If you still haven't guessed it, scroll down to find the right answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Welcome to the Black Parade by My Chemical Romance.

More details about Welcome to the Black Parade by My Chemical Romance

Welcome to the Black Parade was released on September 12, 2006, as part of My Chemical Romance's critically acclaimed album, The Black Parade.

The song begins with a memorable piano riff that repeats throughout the verse before the rest of the band gradually kicks in, changing the entire complexion of the track. It was a massive commercial success and received high praise from critics and is widely regarded as one of the greatest rock songs of the 21st century.

My Chemical Romance is a popular rock band that rose to fame in the mid-2000s. Some of their hit singles include Welcome to the Black Parade, Cancer, I'm Not Okay (I Promise), and many more. Over the years, many of their albums have received immense critical acclaim and the band has won a number of awards and accolades.

Their music blends elements of alt-rock, pop-punk, emo, and punk-rock. The band cites several iconic classic rock bands like Nirvana, Queen, and Iron Maiden as some of their major influences. My Chemical Romance is widely regarded as one of the greatest rock bands of the 2000s.

