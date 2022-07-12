Today's Heardle Answer: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Heardle is a popular browser-based game that has garnered massive popularity ever since its release in early 2022. The puzzle game is similar to Wordle and caters to music lovers around the world. The game requires players to guess a song by listening to its intro.

A total of six chances are given, and the goal is to figure out the song using as few attempts as possible. The length of the clip played also increases with every failed guess. That said, here are some of the clues and details regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle answer: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the songs featured in the puzzle are chosen from a list of the most-streamed numbers from the last decade. So those who follow contemporary music might find it slightly easier to guess the songs. However, since most of the songs featured are classics or extremely popular, it's not particularly difficult for anyone to make the right guess.

If you cannot figure out today's song by listening to the intro, then here are some clues shared by Spiel Times that can help you figure it out:

''This song is from an American band known for other hits like Some Nights and Carry On. It also features a female American singer and actress. She starred in movies like Hidden Figures and Antebellum. The song was released on September 20, 2011. This track became an anthem for teenagers after it first released. It was also a commercial success for both the band and the featured artist. The song has the notable lyrics: “Give me a second, I.. I need to get my story straight. My friends are in the bathroom, getting higher than the Empire State.”

Still can't guess the song? Scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is We Are Young by Fun ft. Janelle Monáe.

More details about We Are Young by Fun ft. Janelle Monáe

We Are Young was released on September 20, 2011 and received immense critical acclaim as well as massive commercial success.

The song begins with a catchy drum intro, following which the tempo slightly recedes. It also has a memorable music video, directed by Marc Klasfeld, which depicts the band performing the song at a bar where a riot breaks out. The song also features noted R&B star Janelle Monáe.

Fun is a popular American band whose music is rooted in pop and alt. rock. The band has a unique sound that fans of the noughties will certainly love. The band has released several hit singles over the years, including We Are Young, Carry On, Some Nights, and many more.

Fun has also won a number of awards, including two Grammys and a Billboard Music Award. The band has so far released two studio albums, Aim and Ignite and Some Nights, both of which were commercial hits.

