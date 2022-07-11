Today's Heardle Answer: Monday, July 11, 2022

A new day means an exciting new Heardle challenge for music lovers around the world.

Heardle, a browser-based game similar to Worldle, has garnered massive popularity across the globe ever since its release in early 2022.

The game requires players to guess a song by listening to its intro. With a total of six chances, players must figure out the name of the track using as few attempts as possible. The length of the intro increases with every failed guess.

Here's a look at some of the clues and details regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle answer: Monday, July 11, 2022

Per Heardle's official website, the tracks featured in the game's daily challenge are picked from a list of the most-streamed songs from the last decade. This means those who follow contemporary music and current pop culture trends will have a slight edge over other players.

Having said that, most of the songs are quite popular or are classics from years gone by, so it's not too hard for anyone to make the right guess.

Here are some clues shared by The Herald that can help you figure out the song featured in today's Heardle challenge:

''This song is from a UK garage crew. They released the song on August 6, 2001. It is the second single from their debut album They Don’t Know. NME listed the song in their 25 essential UK garage anthems list. The song has the notable lyrics: “Did you see me on the video ‘oh no’. Did you see me on the video ‘oh no’. So if you like me lemme know, let me in da studio.”

If you still haven't figured out the song, scroll down to find the right answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle puzzle is 21 Seconds by So Solid Crew.

More details about 21 Seconds by So Solid Crew

21 Seconds was released on August 6, 2001, as part of So Solid Crew's debut album, They Don't Know.

The song was a massive commercial success. It also impressed critics with its fast, catchy groove and top-notch production. It was even included in NME's "25 essential UK garage anthems" list in 2019.

The music video of the song features members of the collective, who all appear in black clothes. It received critical acclaim and even won the British Video of the Year at the 2002 Brit Awards.

So Solid Crew is a noted hip-hop garage band from Britain that rose to popularity in the early 2000s, with songs like 21 Seconds, They Don't Know, Broken Silence, and Haters.

The collective had many members, the most consistent of which were Asher D (Ashley Walters), Lisa Maffia, Harvey and Romeo. The group is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of the UK garage genre.

So Solid Crew are noted for their distinctive sound that sets them apart from their contemporaries.

