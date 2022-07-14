Today's Heardle Answer: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Heardle is a browser-based game similar to Wordle, with a musical twist. It was released in early 2022 and has garnered massive popularity among music lovers around the world. The game requires players to guess the name of a song by listening to its intro.

A total of six chances are given, and the objective is to guess the song using the least number of attempts. The length of the intro played also increases with every failed attempt.

Here, we take a look at some of the clues and details regarding the song featured in today's daily Heardle challenge.

Heardle answer: Thursday, July 14, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the songs featured in the daily challenge are curated from a list of the most-streamed numbers from the last decade. This inevitably gives a slight advantage to those who follow modern pop stars and pop culture trends. However, since most of the songs are either quite popular or classics, it makes the game quite fun and easy for anyone.

That said, if you're struggling to figure out the song by listening to its intro, then here are some important clues from Spiel Times that can help you figure out the song featured in today's Heardle challenge:

''This song is from an English rock band known for releasing songs like Creep and No Surprises. The song was released on February 27, 1995. Additionally, it was released as a double-A side single for their second studio album. The other song is called Planet Telex. The song has the notable lyrics: “You’d kill yourself for recognition. Kill yourself to never, ever stop. You broke another mirror, you’re turning into something you are not.”

If you still haven't guessed the song, scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is High and Dry by Radiohead.

More details about High and Dry by Radiohead

High and Dry was released on February 27, 1995 as part of Radiohead's iconic album, The Bends.

The song begins with a soothing chord progression played on an acoustic guitar. Regarded as one of Radiohead's greatest hits, the song has the classic 90s alt-rock feel and structure and has influenced several contemporary artists.

It was a commercial success, received high praise from critics and is also one of the band's most covered songs, with covers from prominent artists like Jamie Cullum and Bilal.

Radiohead is widely regarded as one of the most influential bands from the 80s. Their unique style of music that involves experimenting with sound and structure paved the way for modern alt-rock that went on to influence a number of acclaimed artists and bands like James Blunt and Coldplay.

Some of their most popular songs include Creep, Karma Police, Pyramid Song and High and Dry. Many of their albums, including The Bends, OK Computer, and Kid A, have received widespread critical acclaim and are considered to be among the greatest albums of all time.

