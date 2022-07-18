Today's Heardle Answer: Monday, July 18, 2022

Heardle is a browser-based game that has garnered popularity ever since its release in early 2022. Similar to Wordle, it's a puzzle that caters to music lovers. Heardle requires players to guess a song by listening to its intro.

A total of six chances are given, and the goal is to figure out the song using as few attempts as possible. It's important to note that the length of the played clip also increases with every failed guess. With that said, take a look at some of the details regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, July 18, 2022

Per the game's official website, the songs featured in the puzzle are chosen from a list of the most-streamed numbers from the last decade. Naturally, this gives an advantage to those who listen to contemporary music or follow current pop culture trends. However, since most of the songs are classics or smash hits played in different parts of the world, it's not that hard for anyone to make the right guess.

If you're struggling to figure out today's song by listening to its intro, then here are some clues shared by Spiel Times that can help you tackle today's Heardle challenge:

''This song is from an American rock band known for songs like Say It Ain’t So and Buddy Holly. The song was released on July 16, 2001 as the second single from their second self-titled album. It recently became popular again after the opening of the song featuring the feel-good guitar riff and the “Hip-hip” intro became a sound on TikTok. The song has the notable lyrics: “We’ll be playing and having fun. And it makes me feel so fine, I can’t control my brain.''

If you still haven't guessed it, scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Island in the Sun by Weezer.

More details about Island in the Sun by Weezer

Island in the Sun was released on July 16, 2001 as part of Weezer's critically acclaimed self-titled album, Weezer.

The song begins with a memorable chord progression that repeats throughout the verse. It has the classic early noughties alt-rock vibe and was a massive commercial success. Several critics consider it to be one of the greatest rock songs of the 2000s.

Weezer is a noted alt-rock band from Los Angeles that rose to popularity in the early 90s with albums like Blue Album, Pinkerton, and many more. Their music blends elements of pop and alt-rock, giving it a distinctive sound and feel that sets them apart from their contemporaries.

Some of their most popular songs are Island in the Sun, Buddy Holly, Say It Ain't So, and others. The band is reportedly heavily influenced by some of the greatest alt-rock acts of all time like Nirvana, Green Day, Kiss and The Beach Boys. They're also among the most commercially successful alt-rock bands of the 2000s.

