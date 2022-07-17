Today's Heardle Answer: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Heardle is a popular browser-based game that caters primarily to music lovers worldwide. Similar to Wordle but with a musical twist, it's a puzzle that requires players to guess a song by listening to its intro.

With six chances, players are required to make the right guess using the last number of attempts. The length of the song also keeps increasing with every failed guess. With that said, here are some of the clues and details regarding today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, July 17, 2022

A few days ago, Heardle was acquired by Spotify. According to the audio streaming giant, the game will now be available in various countries like the United States, U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Jeremy Erlich, Global Head of Music, Spotify, said in a statement that:

''We are always looking for innovative and playful ways to enhance music discovery and help artists reach new fans.''

He further mentioned,

''Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love and with new songs . . . and a way to compete with their friends as to who has the best musical knowledge. Since its debut, the game has quickly built a loyal following, and it aligns with our plans to deepen interactivity across the Spotify ecosystem.''

Per Heardle's official website, the songs part of the puzzle are picked from a list of the most-streamed numbers from the previous decade, giving a slight edge to contemporary music lovers. However, since most of the songs are classics, it's not that hard for anyone to make the right guess.

The following are some of the clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you figure out today's Heardle challenge:

''It's the opening track of the album it debuted on. The track was released in the early 80s. The song title is composed of two words. The track was co-produced by Nile Rodgers.''

If you still haven't guessed this 80s classic, scroll down to find the answer.

The right answer to today's Heardle challenge is Modern Love by David Bowie.

About Modern Love by David Bowie

Modern Love was released on September 12, 1983, as part of David Bowie's iconic album, Let's Dance. It's a rock song with a classic 80s feel and has some memorable keyboard and saxophone parts. It received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics considering it to be one of David Bowie's greatest songs. It was also a massive commercial success.

David Bowie is widely regarded as one of the 20th century's biggest pop culture icons. Bowie revolutionized pop music and fashion in the 70s, influencing a wide range of artists from several genres. Some of his most famous songs are Space Oddity, The Man Who Sold the World, Starman, Modern Love, and many more.

His albums have received immense critical acclaim, appearing on numerous best-of-all-time lists. He is also one of the most commercially successful artists of all time. Bowie's music continues to influence several contemporary pop musicians.

