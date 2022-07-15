Today's Heardle Answer: Friday, July 15, 2022

Heardle is a musical puzzle that requires players to guess a song by listening to its intro. With a total of six chances, the player is expected to figure out the song using as few attempts as possible. It's important to note that the length of the song increases with every failed guess.

The browser-based game, which is similar to Wordle, was released in early 2022 and has garnered massive popularity among music lovers around the world. With that said, take a look at some of the clues and details about the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle answer: Friday, July 15, 2022

Heardle can be a stressbuster that helps you relax your mind. Although it caters primarily to music lovers, knowledge of music isn't a prerequisite. Playing the game every day can also help increase your musical sense.

Per Heardle's official website, the songs featured in the puzzle are chosen from a list of the most-streamed songs from the previous decade. This means that contemporary music lovers might find it easier to play the game. However, since most of the songs are classics or widely popular, anyone can try and guess the songs.

If you're having a hard time trying to figure out today's song by listening to its intro, then take a look at some of the clues shared by Eurogamer that can help you guess the song:

''The song was released in the 70s. If you want that narrowed down further, it was 1973 - releasing on the third studio album for the artist in question. The song title is two words - with the first word being two letters long. The artist is an American rock band from Texas.''

If you still haven't figured out this classic, scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is La Grange by ZZ Top.

More details by La Grange by ZZ Top

La Grange was released in 1973 as part of ZZ Top's hit album, Tres Hombres. The song begins with a groovy blues intro that subsequently leads into a power chord riff in classic 70s rock fashion. Billy Gibbons also has a couple of memorable guitar solos in the song.

It talks about a brothel in Texas and the song was a massive commercial success and received widespread critical acclaim. It is widely regarded as one of the greatest rock songs from the 70s and one of ZZ Top's signature tracks.

ZZ Top is a blues rock band from Texas, which took the world by storm with albums like Tres Hombres and Fandango! The band's music is rooted in blues, with Gibbons' memorable bluesy licks defining their style. They are known for their stage presence, and their live performances during the mid-late 70s generated a massive fan following.

Some of their most popular songs include La Grange, Gimme All Your Lovin', Legs, and many more. They're among the most commercially successful rock groups of the 70s and are regarded as one of the greatest rock bands of all time, influencing several contemporary artists from the genre.

