Spotify buys Heardle: What it means for the popular trivia game, explained

Music streaming platform Spotify has acquired Heardle, a popular music trivia game. Following the acquisition, the game will be available to users in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. However, Spotify noted in a press release that the game will also be available to users all over the world in their native language soon.

In a statement, Jeremy Erlich, Spotify’s Global Head of Music, said:

“We are always looking for innovative and playful ways to enhance music discovery and help artists reach new fans. Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love and with new songs… and a way to compete with their friends as to who has the best musical knowledge. Since its debut, the game has quickly built a loyal following, and it aligns with our plans to deepen interactivity across the Spotify ecosystem.”

Spotify's Heardle will soon be available to the app's users across the world

Heardle was launched shortly after the word game Wordle, which required players to guess a five letter word, went viral. As for Heardle, players are required to guess a song based on its opening notes. Players get six guesses. and each hint reveals a few more seconds of the song to help them come up with a new answer. After players exhaust all the guesses, the answer is revealed, irrespective of whether they guessed the song correctly or not.

The game's website describes itself as a, “respectful homage to Wordle, with a musical twist.” The website features a song from “a list of all the most streamed songs of the past decade," daily.

Now, with Spotify acquiring the game, players will be able to listen to the full song on the music-streaming platform at the end of the game. The game will remain free to play for all users, and it will retain its signature interface. The company also plans to add interactive experiences for users like getting to know more about the artists, connecting with friends for challenges, and more.

theverge.com/2022/7/12/2320… Guess I'm done playing #Heardle - it was just acquired by #Spotify . I lost my game history, and the link to get it back only exists for a microsecond. Also the skip function is now super glitchy, making the game unplayable. Nice while it lasted... Guess I'm done playing #Heardle - it was just acquired by #Spotify. I lost my game history, and the link to get it back only exists for a microsecond. Also the skip function is now super glitchy, making the game unplayable. Nice while it lasted...theverge.com/2022/7/12/2320…

After Spotify acquired Heardle, some users complained of not seeing their stats in the game. Spotify, in a tweet, reassured users that it was working on the issue to help users carry on with their winning streak.

Spotify @Spotify We know that stats aren't carrying over for everyone. We’re actively working on the issue so that you can keep your winning streak alive We know that stats aren't carrying over for everyone. We’re actively working on the issue so that you can keep your winning streak alive

How to play Heardle?

After opening the game on the browser, players must tap on the Play button to listen to the first few seconds of the daily song. They can type in their guess in the white box provided at the bottom of the screen. If the guess is correct, the player can simply exit the game thereon. However, if the guess is incorrect, they have to wait for the game to reveal a few more seconds of the song and repeat the process.

The game also gives the option to skip a turn, following which it plays a longer snippet of the track. However, by opting to Skip, the player loses one of their six chances at guessing the song. A player can get to hear up to 16 seconds of the song before the answer is revealed on the screen.

