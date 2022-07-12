Wordle #389 answer for Wednesday, July 13

It is a new day and that means Wordle players can solve a new quiz again.

The game, which started out as a private project between a couple, took over the world at the beginning of 2022.

Millions of players came to the game's website during its peak popularity, many of whom have stuck with it even after it stopped trending on social media. Fans of the game always find some time among their daily chores to solve the mini-quiz.

Sometimes, when the solution is too difficult, players look for help online. This article provides helpful hints to those players.

Solution for Wordle #389 rhymes with "plant"

1) The word begins with the letter B

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter D

Wednesday's answer is a very common word that rhymes with "plant."

The solution for July 13 is "bland."

According to Merriam Webster, bland is used to signify something "lacking strong flavor." It can also be used to express or "exhibit no personal concern or embarrassment."

The history behind creating the game

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle. The Brooklyn-based software engineer designed the game after getting inspired by his wife Palak Shah's love for puzzles.

Wardle and his wife collaborated to make a prototype for the game in 2013 and asked their peers to review it. The game received negative reviews, with players complaining about the presence of absurd and archaic words that they did not understand. Additionally, they could also play the game as many times as they wanted, which often led to boredom.

Looking at the negative reviews, the couple decided to drop the game, which landed on the back bench for almost ten years. In the meantime, Wardle ended up creating two successful experiments, called Button and Place, for Reddit.

They picked it up again during the COVID-19 lockdown when they started spending a majority of their free time playing similar games.

Shah filtered out most of the difficult words, while Wardle added a one-game per day limit.

The new version was enjoyable and gained popularity among their friends. Over time, it made itself a small community that kept growing with every passing day.

Looking at the growth, Wardle decided to make the game public in October 2021. The game blew up on the internet after that.

Eventually, media mogul The New York Times became interested in the game and bought it in January 2022 for a seven-figure sum.

Weddle is a NFL Wordle spin-off

Z @cok22will



Weddle 115 - 2/8

🟨 🟨 🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

weddlegame.com That number made it way to easyWeddle 115 - 2/8🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 That number made it way to easyWeddle 115 - 2/8⬛⬛🟨⬛🟨⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 weddlegame.com

The quiz has a plethora of variations that are inspired by it.

From movies to songs to mathematics, everthing seems to have gotten a Wordle spin-off. Among the hype, sports fans found a way to incorporate their interest into the quiz as well.

Weddle is an NFL-based version of the game, where players are required to guess the names of NFL players.

The name was inspired by former NFL safety, Eric Weddle. The game offers eight chances to solve the quiz in normal mode.

Players need to start the game with a random guess, after which they are provided with helpful clues. The clues include the player's team, division, position, height, age, and jersey number.

Every time the clue matches the answer, it turns green, while yellow is used to indicate that the user is close to the solution.

The game comes with an autofill feature, which helps users enter the correct spelling of the sportsman's name.

