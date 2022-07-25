Today's Heardle answer: Monday, July 25, 2022

Heardle is a popular browser-based game that was released in early 2022. Similar to Wordle, it's a puzzle with a musical twist that requires players to guess a song by listening to its intro. Players are expected to guess using the least number of attempts, with each getting a total of six chances. The length of the clip increases with every failed attempt.

Heardle was recently acquired by Spotify. Following the acquisition, the musical puzzle was made available in numerous countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland.

Without further ado, take a look at some of the clues and details about the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, July 25, 2022

As per Heardle's official website, the songs featured in the daily challenges are curated from a list of the most-streamed songs of the last decade. This might offer a slight advantage to those who follow contemporary artists or current pop culture trends. But since most of the songs are popular or smash hits from yesteryear, casual listeners can also give it a shot.

With that said, if you're struggling to figure out today's song, here are some of the clues shared by Spiel Times that can help you:

''This song is from a female American singer. The song was released on February 22, 2019 and it was co-written by Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz. This song is also included in this female singer’s second studio album, Girl. Another version of the song features Hozier. The song has the notable lyrics: “Let it break ’cause you and I remain the same, when there ain’t a crack in the foundation. Baby, I know any storm we’re facing, will blow right over while we stay put.''

If you still haven't guessed this catchy country number, scroll down for the answer.

The right answer to today's Heardle challenge is The Bones by Maren Morris.

More details about The Bones by Maren Morris

The Bones was released on February 22, 2019 as part of Maren Morris' critically acclaimed album Girl. The song is written by Morris along with Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz. It opens with a soothing guitar intro, followed by Morris' vocals.

The music video of the song, directed by Alex Ferrari, has a vintage feel that shows Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd enjoying a holiday in Hawaii. The song was a commercial success and also received widespread critical acclaim, winning two Country Music Association Awards.

She later collaborated with Hozier in 2019 to create a new version of the popular ballad.

Maren Morris is a noted country singer from Texas who rose to fame in the mid-2010s, following the release of singles like My Church, I Could Use a Love Song, 80s Mercedes, and many more.

Her breakthrough album Hero was a commercial success and also received high praise from critics, who raved about her songwriting abilities. Morris' music is a delectable blend of country, pop, and R&B, with elements of Hip-Hop thrown in. She considers renowned artists and bands like Chaka Khan, The Chicks, and Dolly Parton, among many others, as some of her major musical influences.

