Today's Heardle answer: Sunday, July 24, 2022

Heardle is a musical puzzle that requires players to guess the name of a song based on its intro. Players have a total of six chances to give the correct answer.

Every unsuccessful attempt increases the length of the song's intro. The goal of the game is to guess the name of the track using as few attempts as possible.

The songs featured in Heardle's daily challenge have been picked from a list of the most streamed tracks of the last decade. Although the game primarily caters to music enthusiasts, casual listeners can also play it since the featured songs are mostly classics or smash hits.

A new Heardle challenge awaits music enthusiasts from around the world every day. Without further ado, here are some clues and details regarding today's challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, July 24, 2022

If you're struggling to guess the song in today's Heardle challenge, take a look at the following clues, shared by Whitchurch Herald:

''The song was released in 1994. The track is listed within the Grunge and Alternative Rock genres. It is the second song from an American group's second studio album. The song is considered one of the band's greatest hits and even replaced another one of their songs on the US Billboard Album Rock Charts for a total of 17 consecutive weeks.''

Here are some more clues that can help you figure out the name of the song:

''The song is ranked at number 175 on Pitchfork's list of 'The Top 200 Tracks of the 1990s.' It was also ranked by VH1 as the 58th best hard rock song of all time in 2009.''

If you still haven't figured it out, scroll down for the answer.

The right answer to today's Heardle challenge is Interstate Love Song by Stone Temple Pilots.

More details about Interstate Love Song by Stone Temple Pilots

Interstate Love Song was released on September 6, 1994, as part of Stone Temple Pilots' critically acclaimed album, Purple. It features a memorable guitar solo in the intro as well as a heavy riff before the vocals take over. The song has a typical '90s grunge vibe that fans of the genre would certainly love.

Interstate Love Song received widespread critical acclaim. Many critics and contemporary musicians consider it to be one of the greatest rock songs of the '90s. The song was also a massive commercial success. Its artsy music video is directed by Kevin Kerslake.

Stone Temple Pilots are known for their unique style of music that blends elements of hard rock, grunge and alt-rock. They have a distinctive sound that sets them apart from their contemporaries. Some of their most popular numbers include Interstate Love Song, Plush, Wicked Garden and Creep.

An interesting trivia about the band is that Linkin Park's frontman Chester Bennington briefly joined them in 2013. However, he quit on reportedly amicable terms two years later.

