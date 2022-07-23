Today's Heardle answer: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Heardle, the browser-based puzzle that evolved in the wake of the popular word game Wordle, has become one of the most well-loved quizzes today. The game challenges music lovers with a daily puzzle and gives them six attempts to get the answer right.

Players have to guess the name of the song just by hearing snippets of the intro. The aim is to identify the title in as few attempts as possible. The length of the played snippet increases with every failed attempt.

Take a look at clues for today's Heardle challenge and find the answer to the puzzle here.

Heardle clues and answer for Saturday, July 23, 2022

Heardle usually only features the most streamed songs of the last decade. This means that if a player regularly is up to date with recent album drops, they may be able to guess the song easily. The game follows pop culture trends and casual listeners are also able to guess the songs since it features several current hits and trending numbers.

If you are a Heardle player and cannot figure out today's challenge yet, then here are some clues by Spiel Times that may help you decipher the song:

This song is from an American band

The song was released on March 29, 2004 as the second track from their self-titled debut album

Jake Shears used the story about him coming out to his mother as inspiration in writing the song

Additionally, the song’s lyrics talk about a homosexual man bonding with his mother by doing activities related to a gay man’s nightlife

The song has the following notable lyrics: “We’ll get her jacked up on some cheap champagne, we’ll let the good times all roll out. And if the music ain’t good, well it’s just too bad. We’re gonna sing along no matter what”

If you are still unsure of the answer, then scroll down below to find it.

Today's Heardle answer is the popular song Take Your Mama by the American band Scissor Sisters.

More details about Take Your Mama by Scissor Sisters

Take Your Mama is the second track on the Scissor Sisters' debut album, which was released in 2004. Babydaddy and Jake Shears penned the lyrics of the song together at Shears' parents' horse farm in West Virginia.

The song was inspired by the latter's coming out to his mother, with whom he shares a close relationship. As such, the lyrics talk about a homosexual man introducing his mother to gay nightlife activities.

When the single was released, way back on March 29, 2004, it did not take much time for the song to peak at number 17 on the UK Singles Chart. The song also received a silver certification from the British Phonographic Industry in 2018.

Not only in the UK, the song quickly became famous in other places too, most notably in New Zealand and Australia.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far