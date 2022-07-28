Today's Heardle answer: Thursday, July 28, 2022

The craze around Heardle has been growing ever since its release in early 2022. The browser-based guessing game requires players to guess the name of a song by listening to its intro. With a total of six chances, players need to figure out the song using as few attempts as possible. It’s important to note that the length of the clip increases every time a player makes the wrong guess.

The game has a massive following on social media and music lovers around the world eagerly wait every day for the daily challenge. With that said, take a look at some of the clues and details regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, July 28, 2022

Heardle’s official website mentions that the songs chosen for the daily challenges are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This inevitably gives an advantage to music enthusiasts who follow contemporary musicians. But since most of the songs featured are smash hits, casual listeners won’t find it very hard to crack the puzzle.

Here are some of the clues shared by Spiel Times that can help you figure out the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

''This song is from a British new wave band known for other hits like Ordinary World and Rio. They released the song on May 4, 1982. For the song’s music video, it was shot in the jungles of Sri Lanka and directed by Russell Mulcahy. It won the Grammy Award for Best Short Form Music Video in 1984. The song has the notable lyrics: ''In touch with the ground, I’m on the hunt I’m after you. Smell like I sound, I’m lost in a crowd.''

The clues seem fairly straightforward and those who’ve heard the song before should be able to figure it out by now. If not, scroll down to find the answer.

The right answer to today’s Heardle song is Hungry Like the Wolf by Duran Duran.

More details about Hungry Like the Wolf by Duran Duran

Hungry Like the Wolf was released in 1982 as part of Duran Duran's critically acclaimed album, Rio.

The song unfolds in classic 80s rock fashion, beginning with a catchy electric guitar riff, followed by Simon Le Bon's powerful vocals. The music video of the song, directed by Russell Mulcahy, features visions from Sri Lanka whilst Le Bon is seen singing the song. The song received widespread critical acclaim and was a massive commercial success, with many considering it to be one of the band's signature tracks.

Duran Duran is a noted New Wave band that rose to prominence in the 80s with smash hits like Rio, Hungry Like the Wolf, A View to Kill, and many more. The band has received immense critical acclaim for their music videos, many of which were played in heavy rotation on MTV in the 80s. Duran Duran is among the most commercially successful rock bands of all time and continues to influence contemporary rock artists around the world.

