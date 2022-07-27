Today's Heardle answer: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

The popularity of the browser-based game Heardle has soared over the last few months among music enthusiasts in different parts of the world.

A spinoff of Wordle, Heardle is a music puzzle that requires players to guess a song by listening to its intro using a total of six chances. Every failed attempt increases the length of the intro, so the objective is to figure out the song using as few attempts as possible.

For music enthusiasts, it can be an engaging puzzle that tests their knowledge, while for casual listeners, it can be a total stressbuster that helps relax their mind. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the clues and details regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle puzzle.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs featured in the daily challenge are chosen from a list of the most-streamed numbers of the previous decade. Naturally, this gives an advantage to those who enjoy and follow contemporary pop music. But casual listeners can still give it a try since most of the songs are instantly recognizable classics.

With that in mind, if you’re struggling to figure out today’s Heardle song, then take a look at some of the clues shared by Forbes that can help you:

''This song is in the country and pop-rock genres. It was released in 2006. It reached number eight on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number four on the Canadian singles chart. This won Grammy awards for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song. It was also nominated for Song of the Year.''

If you still haven’t figured out the smash hit, then scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Before He Cheats by Carrie Underwood.

More details about Before He Cheats by Carrie Underwood

Before He Cheats was released on August 19, 2006, as part of Carrie Underwood's hit debut album Some Hearts. The song begins with a melancholic guitar solo followed by Underwood's fiery vocals.

The lyrics talk about a woman who's planning to avenge her unfaithful partner. The song was a massive commercial success and also received high praise from critics. It has that distinctly recognizable 2000s rock sound that fans of the era would certainly love.

The music video of the song, directed by Roman White, also garnered widespread critical acclaim and received a nomination for Music Video of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards 2007. It is widely regarded by critics as one of the greatest music videos of all time.

Carrie Underwood rose to fame in mid-late 2000s after she won the fourth season of American Idol. Over the years, she's churned out a number of hit songs like Inside Your Heaven, Before He Cheats, Cowboy Casanova, and many more.

Widely praised for her astonishing vocal range, Underwood has cited several acclaimed artists of the classic rock era as some of her major influences, including The Rolling Stones and Queen. She's among the most successful female pop stars of the 21st century.

