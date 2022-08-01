Today's Heardle answer: Monday, August 1, 2022

Heardle, like the popular word game Wordle, has garnered massive popularity of late. Conceptually similar to the word puzzle, it has a musical twist that appeals to pop music enthusiasts.

The game requires players to figure out the name of a song by listening to its intro. A player can use a maximum of six attempts to guess the song, but the objective is to crack the puzzle using as few attempts as possible. The length of the track also increases with every failed attempt.

Heardle is a relaxing game that tests your hearing skills as well as your knowledge of pop music. It not only caters to music lovers but also casual listeners in general. Without further ado, here are some of the clues and details about the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, August 1, 2022

According to Heardle’s official website, the tracks featured in the daily puzzles are chosen from a list of the most-streamed songs of the last decade, which gives a slight advantage to contemporary pop music lovers. However, since many of the songs are quite popular or classics from years gone by, a casual listener might not find it that hard to guess. The game can also be a lot more fun when you play it with somebody.

If you’re struggling to guess today’s Heardle song, then take a look at some of the clues shared by Eurogamer:

''This song was included in the soundtrack for a film released in 1992. The title for this song ends with a question mark. The artist's name may make you think of Wonderland. This song is considered part of the grunge genre.''

If you still can’t figure out this smash hit from the 90s, then scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Would? by Alice in Chains.

More details about Would? by Alice in Chains

Would? was released on June 30, 1992 as part of the soundtrack to Cameron Crowe's acclaimed romcom Singles, starring Bridget Fonda and Campbell Scott.

The song begins with a staggering bassline that gradually leads into the main guitar riff before the vocals take over. It blends elements of grunge, hard rock, and alternate rock. Fans of Nirvana, Guns N' Roses, and other prominent rock bands from the 90s would certainly love this song.

Would? was a massive commercial success and also received widespread critical acclaim, with many considering it to be one of Alice in Chains' greatest songs. Its acclaimed music video was co-directed by Josh Taft and Cameron Crowe.

Alice in Chains garnered massive popularity in the early 90s with songs like We Die Young and Man in the Box. In an era when several grunge rock bands from Seattle - like Nirvana and Pearl Jam - dominated the scene, Alice in Chains stood apart with their distinctive sound that blends elements of alt-rock and grunge with hard rock. They're among the most commercially successful rock bands of all time, and are also regarded as one of the greatest rock bands of the 90s.

