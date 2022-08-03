Today's Heardle answer: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Heardle is a popular online musical puzzle that tests every music lover’s knowledge of pop music. Similar to the word puzzle Wordle, it requires players to guess the name of a song by listening to its intro, using a total of six chances. With every failed attempt, the length of the song increases.

The game primarily caters to pop music nerds, but casual listeners can also have a lot of fun playing, since it helps relax your mind whilst also testing your hearing skills. That apart, it is a great platform for discovering new music as well.

With that said, take a look at some of the clues and details about the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs featured in the daily challenges are curated from a list of the most-streamed songs from the previous decade. This means that the guessing game could be easier to play if you follow contemporary pop musicians. But since most of the songs are classics or smash hits played around the world, casual listeners can also give it a shot.

Here are some of the clues shared by Eurogamer if you’re struggling to figure out the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge:

''This song was released in 2013 by an English band. The title for this track is four words long and ends in a question mark. The band's name consists of two words, with the second word being an animal name. This song is considered part of the indie-rock genre.''

While the clues are quite simple and straightforward, if you still have no idea about the song, then scroll down to find the answer.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Do I Wanna Know? by Arctic Monkeys.

More details about Do I Wanna Know? by Arctic Monkeys

Do I Wanna Know was released on June 19, 2013 as part of Arctic Monkeys' critically acclaimed album, AM.

The song begins with a memorable guitar riff that repeats throughout the verse and chorus. The song has elements of psychedelic and indie rock and fans of noughties rock music would certainly love it. It was a commercial as well as a critical success and is regarded as one of Arctic Monkeys' most recognizable songs. It is also considered to be one of the greatest rock songs of the last decade.

Arctic Monkeys is a noted British rock band that rose to fame in the mid-late 2000s with their smash hit debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not. The band's distinctive style of music incorporates elements of alt-rock, psychedelic rock and garage rock. The group has influenced several prominent contemporary musicians such as Billie Eilish, Louis Tomlinson and Sam Fender. Some of the band's most popular songs include Do I Wanna Know?, I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor, and When the Sun Goes Down.

