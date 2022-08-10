Today's Heardle answer: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Every day, Heardle comes up with a fun and exciting challenge for music lovers worldwide. Pop-music nerds can test their knowledge of classics and contemporary hits with this entertaining musical puzzle. The guessing game requires players to figure out the name of a song by listening to bits of its intro. A total of six chances are available, and the objective is to guess the song using the least number of chances. Every failed guess results in the length of the intro clip increasing.

Heardle is a spinoff of the popular browser-based word puzzle Wordle, and it has soared in popularity. Without further ado, here are some clues and details regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Heardle's official website mentions that the songs are chosen from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, which gives a slight edge to those who follow contemporary musicians and current pop culture trends. However, casual listeners can still try it since many of the songs featured are classics. If you don't consider yourself a music nerd, you can ask a friend or someone from your family who's a music enthusiast to join in and solve the puzzle.

With that said, if you haven't guessed today's Heardle song yet, then here are some clues that can help you crack the puzzle:

''This song was released in 1994. The first word in the song title is a type of container. This song shares its name with a Carl Hiaasen novel published in 2002. The artist's name consists of two words, with the first word being a colour.''

Since the clues are pretty straightforward, you should be able to figure out the song by now. However, if you haven't, scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Basket Case by Green Day.

More details about Basket Case by Green Day

Basket Case was released on August 29, 1994, as part of Green Day's acclaimed album, Dookie. The song begins with Billie Joe Armstrong's vocals with power chords played in the background. As the drums and the rest of the band kick in, the song turns heavy. It was a smash hit when it was released and also garnered immense critical acclaim, with many critics considering it to be one of the greatest rock songs of all time.

Green Day is a popular punk-rock band from California that rose to fame in the 90s with hit songs like Basket Case, When I Come Around, Longview, and many more. The band is known for its unique sound that sets them apart from many of their contemporaries.

Their music is influenced by several renowned bands like The Clash, Ramones, and Sex Pistols, to name a few. Green Day has influenced several contemporary artists and is regarded as one of the greatest punk rock bands.

