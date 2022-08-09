Today's Heardle answer: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Heardle, a highly entertaining and addictive browser-based game, challenges music nerds with its exciting daily puzzles. A short clip of a popular song's intro is put out every day and players need to figure out the song using a total of six chances. The length of the intro increases with every unsuccessful attempt, so the goal is to make the right guess using as few attempts as possible.

Heardle, similar to the equally popular word puzzle Wordle, has garnered a massive following on social media ever since its release in early 2022. It caters primarily to music lovers but also acts as a stressbuster for casual listeners.

With that said, take a look at some of the clues and details about the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

According to the game's official website, Heardle picks songs that are among the most-streamed from the last decade and tests your knowledge of pop music. This might seem like an undue advantage for people who extensively follow contemporary pop musicians, but since many of the chosen songs are classics, casual listeners can also give it a shot.

Here are some of the clues shared by The Herald that can help you figure out the solution to today's challenge in case you haven't guessed it already:

The song was released in 2007.

''The track is listed within the Pop Punk/ Emo/ Alternative Rock genres. The tune is the lead single from the American rock band's second studio album. The bands lead singer announced in 2018 that they wouldn't be performing the song again due to a lyric that was deemed anti-feminist - until it was performed with Billie Eilish at the 2022 Coachella festival.''

If you still haven't figured it out, then scroll down for the answer.

The answer to today's Heardle challenge is Misery Business by Paramore.

More details about Misery Business by Paramore

Misery Business was released on June 4, 2007 as part of Paramore's critically acclaimed album, Riot!.

The song begins with a memorable intro that leads into the main heavy guitar riff. It has a classic early noughties alt-rock sound that fans of the genre would certainly love. The song is reportedly inspired by vocalist Hayley Williams' experience from her childhood.

It was a smash hit and received widespread critical acclaim, with many considering it to be the band's greatest song. It has also been widely covered by numerous artists, including Machine Gun Kelly and Sea of Treachery.

Paramore is a noted alt-rock band that rose to fame in the late 2000s with songs like Misery Business, That's What You Get, Crushcrushcrush, and many more. The band's music incorporates elements of alt-rock, punk, and power pop, among many other genres. Singer Hayley Williams is heavily influenced by several renowned artists and bands like Green Day, Elvis Presley, and Radiohead, among many others.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal