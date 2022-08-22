Today's Heardle answer: Monday, August 22, 2022

Heardle, the popular musical puzzle, comes up with new and exciting challenges to test the knowledge of pop music among music lovers around the world. The game is a spinoff of the equally popular word puzzle, Wordle.

Although it is primarily targeted towards music enthusiasts, casual listeners can also play the game as a means to relax. The game requires players to guess the name of a song by listening to its intro. With a total of six chances, a player is expected to figure out the song using the least number of attempts. With every unsuccessful attempt, the length of the intro clip increases.

Owing to its massive popularity, Heardle was recently acquired by Spotify.

Here, we take a look at some of the interesting details and clues regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, August 22, 2022

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs are chosen from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This means that those who follow modern pop music might have an edge over casual listeners. But since many of the songs featured in the puzzle are classics, cracking the puzzle might not be as difficult as one might expect.

If you can't recall the song's title but know the artist, then type the artist's name into the box and their song titles will appear. To make the overall experience even more entertaining, you can get a friend or a family member, preferably a music lover, to sit with you while guessing the songs.

Having said that, here are some of the clues shared by Eurogamer for today's challenge:

''The title for this song consists of five words. This track was released in 2018. The title for this song makes reference to a specific mental disorder. This song was created by a solo artist.''

The clues seem fairly straightforward, and those who have heard the song before, should be able to figure it out by now. If not, scroll down to find the right answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is All the Kids are Depressed by Jeremy Zucker.

More details about All the Kids are Depressed by Jeremy Zucker

All the Kids are Depressed was released in 2018 as part of Jeremy Zucker's EP, Glisten.

The song is quite mellow and has a ballad-like feel. The lyrics of the song talk about depression in kids and the importance of mental health awareness in today's society. The track became widely popular upon its release and also garnered positive reviews from critics. Fans of indie pop would certainly love this number.

A young, exciting pop star, Jeremy Zucker's distinctive style of music and lyrics have already garnered them a significant fan following. They've explored quite a few genres, including pop, indie pop and electronic music. Some of their most popular songs include All the Kids are Depressed, Comethru, and You Were Good to Me.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal