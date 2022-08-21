Today's Heardle answer: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Heardle is a popular browser-based musical puzzle that requires players to guess the name of a song by listening to its intro. A total of six chances are available, and the objective is to crack the puzzle using as few attempts as possible. It is also imperative to note that with every failed guess, the length of the played clip increases, making it easier to guess the correct answer.

The game is conceptually similar to the equally popular Wordle.

Heardle was released in early 2022 and has since then garnered massive popularity in different parts of the world among music lovers. With that said, keep reading to find out some of the clues and details regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, August 21, 2022

According to the game’s official website, the songs that are part of the daily challenges are chosen from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, giving a slight edge to contemporary music lovers. However, casual listeners who don’t follow contemporary pop stars might still be able to crack the puzzles since most of the songs featured are smash hits or revered classics by legendary artists.

Playing with a friend or a family member who’s a music enthusiast can also help to make the experience even more entertaining.

Without further ado, here are some of the clues shared by Forbes if you’re struggling to figure out the song featured on today’s Heardle challenge:

''This song is in the emo and gothic pop genres. It was released in 2003. It reached number seven on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number seven on the U.K. singles chart. The artist brought this song to life on their debut album, Fallen.''

If you still haven’t guess the song, then you might not have heard it before. In that case, keep scrolling down to find the correct answer.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is My Immortal by Evanescence.

More details about My Immortal by Evanescence

My Immortal was released on December 8, 2003, as part of Evanescence's hit debut album, Fallen.

The song begins with a memorable piano intro that repeats throughout the verse. It's a ballad that blends elements of emo and gothic pop. The song was written by the band's lead guitarist Ben Moody, lead vocalist Amy Lee, and keyboardist David Hodges. It was a smash hit around the world and garnered high praise from critics.

Evanescence rose to fame in the early 2000s following the release of their acclaimed debut album, Fallen, which featured several hit songs like My Immortal, Going Under and Everybody's Fool. The band is primarily a gothic metal band. However, their music blends elements of various genres, including rock, alternative metal, and nu metal, among many others.

Some of the band's greatest musical influences include Nirvana, Pantera, and Garbage. They are widely regarded as one of the most exciting metal bands of the 21st century.

