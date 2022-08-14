Today's Heardle answer: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Daily Heardle challenges are a great way to test your knowledge of pop music. The musical puzzle requires players to guess the name of the song by listening to its intro. Only the starting bit of the intro is provided, and with a total of six chances at their disposal, players needs to figure out the track using as few attempts as possible. It's also important to note that the length of the intro increases with every failed guess.

Heardle's popularity has been increasing in various parts of the world ever since its release in early 2022. It's a spinoff of the equally popular word puzzle Wordle. Without further ado, here are some of the clues and details regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, August 14, 2022

The game's official website mentions that the songs featured in the puzzle are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. While this might give contemporary pop music enthusiasts a slight advantage, since most of the selected tracks are classics or smash hits played around the world, even casual listeners can give it a shot.

Here are some of the clues shared by Forbes that can help you figure out today's Heardle song, in case you're struggling:

''This song is in the Britpop and alternative rock genres. It was released in 1997. It reached number 12 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number two on the U.K. singles chart. It’s built around a sample of an orchestral version of the Rolling Stones song "The Last Time.” A resulting copyright battle meant that the artist behind this song had to forego all royalties from it for over 20 years.''

If you still can't figure it out, then scroll down to find the right answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve.

More details about Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve

Bitter Sweet Symphony was released on June 16, 1997 as part of the Verve's hit album, Urban Hymns.

This 90s classic is based on a sample of the orchestral version of the hit Rolling Stones number, The Last Time. The gorgeous intro repeats almost entirely throughout the song, with the accompanying orchestra lending a unique vibe to it.

The song was a massive commercial success and also received high praise from critics, with many considering it to be The Verve's greatest song. It is also widely regarded as one of the most popular Britpop songs of all time.

The Verve rose to prominence in the late 90s following the release of their critically acclaimed album, Urban Hymns. Elements of Britpop, indie rock and alt-rock lend a distinctive identity to the band's discography. Some of their most popular songs include Bitter Sweet Symphony, Lucky Man, The Drugs Don't Work and Sonnet.

