Today's Heardle answer: Friday, August 12, 2022

Heardle is an entertaining musical puzzle that tests every pop music lover's knowledge of contemporary hits and cult classics. Following the stencil of the word puzzle Wordle, it's a guessing game that requires players to listen to a song's intro and guess the title.

Only the starting bit of the intro is provided, and players can use up to six chances. However, with every failed attempt, the length of the intro increases, making it slightly easier to guess. So make sure you figure out the song using as few attempts as possible.

Without further ado, let's look at some clues and details about the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, August 12, 2022

As per Heardle's official website, the songs are chosen from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This means ardent followers of contemporary pop musicians might have a slight advantage. However, since most songs are popular, guessing might not be very difficult.

With that said, here are some of the clues shared by Eurogamer that you can check out if you haven't figured out today's Heardle song yet:

''The title for this song is a type of food. This song originally appeared on the artist's third EP. The artist's name includes a specific year in the past century, but, despite the name, the band was formed much more recently. This song is considered part of the pop rock genre.''

The clues are pretty straightforward and should aid you in guessing the title if you've heard the song. But if you haven't listened to the song, scroll down to find the answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Chocolate by the 1975.

More details about Chocolate by the 1975

Chocolate was released on March 4, 2013, as part of the 1975's EP, Music for Ears. It also features on their acclaimed eponymous album, released later the same year. The song has a fun but mysterious feel and incorporates pop and conventional rock elements.

It was a smash hit at the time of its release and received mostly positive reviews from critics. The gorgeous music video of the song is helmed by Gareth Philips. The overall vibe and tone of the song are elevated through its black and white visual aesthetics and sensual feel.

The 1975 is a noted British pop rock group that rose to fame with the release of several hit songs in the early 2010s like Chocolate, Sex, and Robbers. The band's lyrics are known for their bold content, and their unique music style blends various genres, including pop, rock, and synth-pop, among many more.

Although some of their works have garnered mixed responses, the band enjoys a significant fan following worldwide. Some of their primary musical influences are Michael Jackson, Talking Heads, and Ride, among many more.

