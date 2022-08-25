Today's Heardle answer: Thursday, August 25, 2022

Music lovers around the world eagerly look forward to the new Heardle challenge. The popular browser-based musical puzzle requires players to guess the name of a song by listening to its intro. Since only the starting bit of the intro is provided, guessing the song can become a little tricky. If you guess the wrong title, then the length of the clip increases, making it easier to crack the puzzle. With six chances, the player is expected to guess the song using as few attempts as possible.

Heardle has been soaring in popularity among music enthusiasts on social media since it was released in 2022. Recently, it was acquired by Spotify, making it available in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, the US, and Canada. Keep reading to find the details and clues regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, August 25, 2022

As per Heardle's official website, the game picks songs from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade, giving contemporary music lovers a slight advantage. But casual listeners can still give it a shot since most songs are pretty popular or acclaimed classics by famous artists.

With that said, take a look at some of the clues shared by Forbes if you are struggling to guess today's Heardle song:

''This song is in the hip hop genre. It was released in 2017. It reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number six on the U.K. singles chart. It won three Grammy awards and was nominated for Record of the Year. The album it appeared on, Damn, won a Pulitzer prize.''

If you still haven't guessed it, then chances are you may not have heard the song before. In that case, keep scrolling down to find the correct answer.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Humble by Kendrick Lamar.

More details about Humble by Kendrick Lamar

Humble was released on March 30, 2017, as part of Kendrick Lamar's Pulitzer-winning album, Damn. It's a classic hip-hop number that staunch fans of the genre would undoubtedly love. The song became a smash hit around the world and also received widespread critical acclaim. Several critics and publications consider it Kendrick Lamar's most excellent song. The song's acclaimed music video, directed by Dave Meyers, won six awards at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kendrick Lamar rose to fame in the early 2010s with the release of several hit songs like Backseat Freestyle, Poetic Justice, and Sing About Me, I'm Dying of Thirst, to name a few. Many of his albums, including Good Kid, MAAD City, and To Pimp a Butterfly, are widely regarded as among the greatest albums of all time.

Lamar's rapping skills and rich, sophisticated music have received high praise from critics. His songs are noted for their strong lyrical content that explores a wide range of themes, including social inequality and racism. Lamar continues to be regarded as one of the greatest musical artists of the 21st century.

