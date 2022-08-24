Today's Heardle answer: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

The popular online musical puzzle, Heardle, throws out a new challenge for music enthusiasts every day.

The challenge is to listen to the starting bits of an intro that is played on the app and then guess the title of the song it is taken from, without using up all of the six chances available. With every unsuccessful attempt, the length of the intro increases, making it easier to guess the song.

Heardle has garnered massive popularity in various parts of the world ever since its release in early 2022. It acts as a complete stressbuster and is and effective means to relax after a hectic day’s work. Without further ado, take a look at some of the interesting details and clues regarding the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

According to the game’s official website, the songs that are played in the daily challenges are curated from a list of the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. This offers a slight edge to contemporary music lovers, but since most of the songs are classics or smash hits played around the world, cracking the puzzle is not as difficult as you might imagine.

With that said, if you need help with clues to identify today’s Heardle song, then here are some of the hints shared by Eurogamer:

''This is the second single from this artist - and doesn't appear on an album. The track was released in 2016. It's performed by an American singer-songwriter. The artist headlined Glastonbury this year - and was the youngest ever to do so.''

If you still haven’t guessed the song, then maybe you might not have heard it before, in which case you can keep scrolling down further to find the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Six Feet Under by Billie Eilish.

More details about Six Feet Under by Billie Eilish

Six Feet Under was first released on June 23, 2016 on SoundCloud. Almost five months later, the single was re-released.

The song is Billie Eilish's second single and remains one of her most popular numbers. Six Feet Under has a deeply poignant quality which would appeal to fans of ballads. The song is written and produced by Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell. It was a huge commercial hit and also received widespread acclaim from critics thanks to its profound lyrical content and atmospheric quality.

Billie Eilish rose to prominence in the late 2010s with the release of songs like Ocean Eyes and Six Feet Under. Over the years, she's received high praise from critics for her distinctive vocal abilities, songwriting, and musicianship. She's reportedly influenced by a number of legendary artists from a wide range of genres like Linkin Park, James Blake, Green Day, and the Beatles, to name a few.

Some of her most popular songs include No Time to Die, Six Feet Under, Therefore I Am, Everything I Wanted, and many more. Apart from music, she's also known for her unique fashion sense.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal